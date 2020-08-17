Hawkeyes report four positive tests

Iowa reported Monday four positive tests among the 335 COVID-19 tests the Iowa athletics department administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Aug. 10-16.

The positivity rate of 1.2 percent for the week compares to an overall rate of 3.99 percent among the 1,276 tests that have been recorded since testing began at Iowa on May 29 as part of return-to-campus protocol for Hawkeye athletes, coaches and staff members.

Iowa has reported a total of 51 positive tests at this point one week prior to the start of fall semester classes.

Following any positive test result, protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff begins with contact tracing procedures.

Mandatory protocol includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quartantine for those individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

