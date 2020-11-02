Hawkeyes report nine positive tests

Iowa athletics reported nine positive results from among 605 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

The remaining 596 tests were negative, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.48 percent that is slightly higher than results reported in the previous two weeks for tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members as part of the department's return-to-campus protocol.

The positivity rate remains below the 3.18-percent rate Iowa has recorded from among the 8,413 tests it has administered since it began testing on May 29.

Results reported reflect only PCR tests administered.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing of football personnel on Sept. 30 and started daily testing of men's and women's basketball players last week. Any positive tests identified through that process is then confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the PCR numbers Iowa reports each week.

According to protocol established by UI athletics and medical staff, any positive test results is followed up with contact tracing. Mandatory protocol includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

