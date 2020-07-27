You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeyes report one positive test

For the second straight week, the athletics department at Iowa reports one positive result among student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested for COVID-19.

Iowa released its weekly totals Monday, revealing one positive test among the 20 tests administered during the week of July 20-26, part of the ongoing return-to-campus protocol.

Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has administered 533 tests. Of those, 27 individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a 5-percent rate.

As part of the program being administered by UI medical staff, contact tracing is done following a positive test result. The mandatory protocol includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

