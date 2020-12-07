Hawkeyes report seven positive tests

Iowa athletics reported seven positive results from 601 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week to student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

The 1.1-percent positivity rate for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 remains below the 3.0 positivity rate Iowa has reported from among 11,157 tests administered as part of the return-to-campus program since it began on May 29.

Iowa's results do not include daily rapid antigen surveillance test results that all football and men's and women's basketball players take on a daily basis as administered by the Big Ten. Any positive tests through that program are confirmed through a PCR test and are reflected in the numbers Iowa releases each week.

