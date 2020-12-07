 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeyes report seven positive tests

Hawkeyes report seven positive tests

Hawkeyes logo

Iowa athletics reported seven positive results from 601 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week to student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

The 1.1-percent positivity rate for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 remains below the 3.0 positivity rate Iowa has reported from among 11,157 tests administered as part of the return-to-campus program since it began on May 29.

Iowa's results do not include daily rapid antigen surveillance test results that all football and men's and women's basketball players take on a daily basis as administered by the Big Ten. Any positive tests through that program are confirmed through a PCR test and are reflected in the numbers Iowa releases each week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News