Hawkeyes report six positive tests

The Iowa athletics department reported six positive results among the 660 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members last week.

The other 654 tests given were negative, translating to a positivity rate of 0.9 percent for the week of Oct. 12-18.

Overall since Iowa began its testing program on May 29, a total of 253 positive tests, 6,901 negative tests and one inconclusive test have been recorded. That computes to a positivity rate of 3.5 percent for tests administered as part of a return-to-campus protocol.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen testing of all football program personnel on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through that surveillance testing process would then be confirmed through a PCR test which is then reflected in the weekly numbers Iowa issues.

As part of protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff, contact tracing follows any positive test result. There is a mandatory protocol that includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for all individuals who might have been in contact with someone exposed to the virus.

