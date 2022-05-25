Hawkeyes' return standout enters transfer portal

Four months after walking away from the idea of taking his game to the NFL, Charlie Jones now plans to take his pass-catching and return skills elsewhere.

The sixth-year Iowa senior who was named the Big Ten return specialist of the year last season entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Jones was listed as a back-up to Nico Ragaini at a receiver positon and as the Hawkeyes’ starting kickoff and punt returner on Iowa’s most recent depth chart.

He earned those spots with his work on the field last season before announcing in December plans to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility offered to all athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones ranked second in the Big Ten in both punt and kickoff returns last season, averaging 7.7 and 25.4 yards respectively and in addition to earning first-team all-Big Ten honors was recognized by conference coaches at the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.

He also enjoyed his most productive season as a receiver, catching 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns including a 106-yard receiving game against Minnesota that included a 72-yard touchdown catch.

Jones also last season became the third player in Hawkeye history to return both a kick and punt for a touchdown, tying a school record with a 100-yard kickoff return in Iowa’s win over Illinois last season and after running a punt back 54 yards for a score in a 2020 game against Michigan State.

Following Iowa’s 10-4 season last fall, Jones contemplated moving on to the NFL but later announced that he would return to the Hawkeyes for the 2022 season.

“I have unfinished business to accomplish and look forward to achieving my goals with this team,’’ Jones wrote in a social media statement announcing his return on Jan. 13.

Jones’ move would be the second during his career.

He transferred to Iowa as a walk-on after playing one season at Buffalo, where he had 18 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

After sitting out in 2019 following his transfer, the 6-foot, 188-pound Deerfield, Ill., native earned all-Big Ten honors as a return specialist in 2020 and was placed on scholarship following that season.

He made his first career start as a receiver in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Indiana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.