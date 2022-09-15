Hawkeyes' Roberts wants it all

IOWA CITY — Terry Roberts intercepted a pass and missed an opportunity last weekend for the Iowa football team.

That’s what frustrated the Hawkeye cornerback the most about one of the most productive days of his college career.

“When the opportunity is there, you’ve got to make the most of it," Roberts said, reflecting on his work in Iowa’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State. “You don’t always get many chances and when it’s there, you’ve got to take advantage."

Roberts talked Tuesday about upholding the expectations and standards of playing defense at Iowa.

He pointed to how that one moment in time could have made a huge difference in where the Hawkeyes are at as they prepare to host Nevada in a 6:40 p.m. game Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Early in the third quarter of the Cy-Hawk match-up, Roberts wrapped his arms around a pass from ISU’s Hunter Dekkers but there was no celebration by the senior who was making his third career start.

If anything, the frustration and a little anger were evident.

It almost sent a signal Roberts might have dropped the ball but that wasn’t the case.

Seeing a lot of green turf in front of him, Roberts was flustered that he was unable to stay on his feet and return the ball he picked off at the Iowa 49-yard line in a game Iowa led 7-3 at the time.

But instead of a potential pick-six, the Hawkeye offense gained one yard on three plays and Tory Taylor drove a punt to the Iowa State 5-yard line.

“I was really trying to make sure I had the ball, but obviously I saw a lot of green grass," Roberts said. “When the ball was in the air, I knew I would catch it, but I was so focused on trying to score, but I just couldn’t get there. That’s why I was upset."

Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz, standing nearby on the sideline, saw what Roberts saw.

“There was a lot of green in front of him," Ferentz said. “But, he gave us the football, gave us another chance and we will take that."

Still, Roberts wanted more.

That’s part of the standard he works every day to uphold.

“You live for those game-changing moments," Roberts said. "That’s part of what playing defense at Iowa is about."

The Hawkeyes turned the Cyclones over three times last week, on interceptions by Roberts and Cooper DeJean and on a fumble recovery by Logan Klemp.

The turnovers are the only three Iowa has collected this season and marked the first time since turning Northwestern over three times in the ninth of the 14 games the Hawkeyes played a year ago.

They also helped Iowa start to even its turnover margin the season.

The Hawkeye offense has turned the ball over five times through two games, losing the ball on three fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

Ball security tops the offense’s list of priorities against Nevada, which has turned its opponents over a nation-leading 11 times through its 2-1 start.

The Wolf Pack, whose work has been led by four interceptions by free safety Bentlee Sanders, have converted nine of those takeaways into points.

That’s the type of impact the Hawkeye defense made a year ago when it led the country with 25 interceptions.

That’s the type of impact Roberts wants to have as he settles into a starting role following a season-ending injury suffered during fall camp by Jabari Harris.

“I’ve waited for a long time for a chance to start, kept working to be ready, and now, I want to make the most of it," Roberts said. “Football is a game I love and when I get the chance, I want to have some fun and make every play count."

Roberts’ journey to starting lineup began on a familiar path with consistent performances on special teams.

He opened at left cornerback and recorded four tackles in Iowa’s season-opening win over South Dakota State, following that with a career-high six tackles including five solo stops in the game against Iowa State.

“What he did starting with game one, he really made his presence felt, first of all on special teams," Ferentz said. “He’s a very dynamic special teams player, and then on top of that he’s really played corner well and played it with some emphasis and some enthusiasm."

It’s that passion, that love of the game, and now an appreciation for it all that allows Roberts to bring that level of energy to the field.

Roberts suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise during his first career start last season during a game against Purdue.

The injury ended his season and kept him off the field last spring before he returned for limited work over the summer and into preseason camp.

“It feels good to be back and I think that has a lot to do with the emotion that I’m bringing to the game right now," Roberts said. “Having the chance to play last season taken away was tough."

Now in his return, it provides motivation.

Roberts said he worked to develop the mental part of his game as he watched others play a year ago.

He believes the results are there for everyone to see now.

“I feel like I’m playing faster. The game has slowed down for me and I’m seeing things differently than maybe I did in the past," Roberts said. “It’s coming together for me. There’s still plenty to work on, but I don’t mind that at all. I’m just trying to make the most of it."