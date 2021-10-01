Hawkeyes rout turnover-prone Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa left no doubt.
The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes didn’t caught looking ahead to next week’s match-up with fourth-ranked Penn State, feasting on Maryland turnovers Friday night to roll to a 51-14 Big Ten road victory.
The Hawkeyes trailed 7-3 after one quarter but made the most of seven Terrapins’ turnovers to build a 34-7 lead by halftime and cruise to their 11th consecutive victory.
The 37-point margin was Iowa's largest on the road against a Big Ten opponent since a 63-0 win at Illinois in 2018.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was intercepted four times in the first half and Iowa recovered a fumbled kickoff return by Dontay Demus Jr. that knocked the Terrapins’ top receiver out of the game early in the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes turned those five turnovers into 24 first-half points, adding to a collection of 75 points Iowa has scored off of 16 takeaways through five games.
Tyler Goodson added the emphatic exclamation point to Iowa’s dominating effort, finishing off a drive to open the third quarter with a 67-yard touchdown reception.
The pass, the longest scoring pass of Spencer Petras’ career, came on a short shot over the middle that Goodson wrapped his arms around, took a quick step to left and raced to the end zone to leave no doubt that Iowa would remain unbeaten heading into next Saturday’s 3 p.m. match-up with fourth-ranked Penn State at Kinnick Stadium.
The Nittany Lions are 4-0 heading into a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday against Indiana.
Petras enjoyed one of the strongest efforts of his career, completing 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards in a turnover-free performance that included three touchdown passes. The junior also scored on a pair of one-yard sneaks.
Friday’s effort for Iowa started after Riley Moss recorded his third interception of the season, just over five minutes into the game, grabbing just the second pick thrown by Tagovailoa this season.
Iowa converted the turnover into the first of three field goals by Caleb Shudak, a 41-yard effort with 7 minutes, 16 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Maryland answered quickly, marching 69 yards on eight plays including gains of 25 and 22 yards by Demas to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Chigoziem Okonkwo that put the Terps in front 7-3 with 3:37 to go in the quarter.
Following a 38-yard kickoff return by Charlie Jones, Iowa put together its own answer, driving 59 yards on eight plays to score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Petras on the first snap of the second quarter.
The touchdown with 14:57 to go in the half was the first of three the Hawkeyes would score in just over four minutes, capitalizing on Maryland mistakes that included Demas’ fumble forced by Sebastian Castroas well as interceptions by Jack Koerner and Dane Belton.
Arland Bruce, who entered the game with one career reception, caught his third ball of Friday’s game for an 8-yard touchdown with 14:04 remaining in the half after Iowa took possession on the Maryland 10-yard line.
Tagovailoa was intercepted on the first play of the next series by Koerner, wrapping his arms around a pass tipped by Jack Campbell.
Petras would cap a 26-yard drive with his second touchdown carry of the night with 10:53 to go in the half.
Two plays later, Belton put the ball back in Hawkeye hands and Iowa went back to work.
This time, it took eight plays before Monte Pottebaum scored his first career touchdown on a two-yard run with 5:46 remaining in the half, extending the Iowa lead to 31-7.
The Terrapins went three-and-out on the ensuing series.
Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) worked the clock before Shudak drove a 38-yard field goal through the uprights to with :29 to play that sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 27-point advantage at the break.
In addition to the 67-yard strike to Goodson on the opening drive of the third quarter, Petras hit Tyrone Tracy Jr. with seven-yard touchdown pass with 14:18 remaining in the game.
The Hawkeyes’ Terry Roberts intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half and Kaevon Merriweather grabbed one in the fourth quarter, the last of five interceptions thrown by Tagovailoa in the nightmarish outing.
Quinn Schulte recorded the Hawkeyes’ sixth pick of the game, intercepting a Reece Udinski pass with 3:42 play.
Tagovailoa was pulled from the game with just over 12 minutes remaining. He finished by completing 16-of-29 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a seven-yard pass to Rakim Jarrett midway through the third quarter which provided Maryland (4-1, 1-1) with its lone points of the second half.
Iowa used its third offensive line combination in as many games, with senior Kyler Schott making his first start of the season at left guard and Connor Colby remaining at right guard. Cody Ince and Justin Britt both rotated in the guard spots.