Hawkeyes run past Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — There was no need for a trophy dash Friday night when the final seconds ran off the clock at TCF Bank Stadium.
Iowa had already spent the previous three-plus hours running all over Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes piled up 235 yards on the ground as they ran past the Golden Gophers 35-7 and retained possession of Floyd of Rosedale for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year.
Because of concerns over COVID-19, the Big Ten has prohibited on-field celebrations with traveling trophies this season so Iowa’s postgame festivities with the 98-pound bronze pig that will be again be wintering in Iowa City took place behind closed locker room doors.
"I tried to pick that thing up by myself. It was pretty heavy, but it felt great," defensive end Chauncey Golston said.
For the Hawkeyes, the only thing that matched that feeling was the success Iowa had running the ball.
"We came in here believing we could run the ball like that," said sophomore Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "That was the plan."
Iowa found great success on its stretch plays and quarterback Spencer Petras said the blocking work extended beyond the effective contributions of the offensive line.
"We faced a defense that was tough, physical and it took everybody to open up those holes. The tight ends, the receivers, it was everybody," Petras said. "The guys up front, they always do a good job but this was everybody and that’s what we needed."
Minnesota attempted to swing momentum in a 14-0 game in the third quarter, but came away empty following a 17-play, 74-yard drive that fell four seconds shy of draining 11 minutes off of the clock.
Jack Koerner denied the Golden Gophers.
Koerner, who intercepted a pass to thwart a Minnesota drive late in the second quarter, got a hand on a 39-yard field goal attempt by Minnesota’s Brock Walker.
The deflection sent the kick bouncing off the turf as it rolled into the end zone well beyond the left upright.
"We need to find a way to get off the field quicker, but we held. We bent, but we didn’t break," Koerner said.
Goodson, who topped his previous career high of 121 yards set a year ago at Nebraska, opened the ensuing drive with a 45-yard run.
"To get a big stop and then turn around and get a good run from our offense, that was big for us as a team," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Four plays later the Hawkeyes extended their lead to 20-0 when Petras hit an open Ihmir Smith-Marsette with an 8-yard touchdown catch, part of a 9-of-18 passing effort.
Riley Moss ended any doubt when he intercepted a Tanner Morgan pass and returned it 57 yards to the Golden Gophers’ 36-yard line.
Goodson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run and following a three-and-out by Minnesota, Mekhi Sargent started a three-play drive with a 36-yard carry and closed it with a 14-yard touchdown run that left Iowa in control 35-0 with 6:37 to play.
The only thing that separated the Hawkeyes from their first shutout over the Golden Gophers since 2009 was a 4-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Rashod Bateman with :14 left in the game.
Iowa set a tone early, running for 122 of its rushing yards in the first half but took two different routes to the same destination on its way to a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Hawkeyes gouged the Golden Gophers’ defense quickly during a seven-play, 64-yard touchdown drive in the opening quarter before doubling the lead in the second quarter with a methodical 85-yard march.
Iowa (2-2) needed just one second-down snap to position Nico Ragaini to score the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 1-yard just sweep with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
A 16-yard carry by Goodson following by a 12-yard pass from Petras to Goodson opened a drive that saw the Hawkeyes gain first downs on their first three plays and pick up at least 5 yards on every snap before Ragaini put Iowa on the board.
Goodson rushed for his eighth touchdown in the eight games he has started for Iowa in the second quarter, capping a 12-play drive with a 7-yard carry which put the Hawkeyes in front 14-0 with 8:31 left.
The sophomore back contributed runs of 14 and 12 yards on a drive which saw Iowa run the ball on 10 of its 12 plays.
"It feels good to get another win," Goodson said. "We’re starting to play the way we can play."
