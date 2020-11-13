Hawkeyes run past Gophers

"We faced a defense that was tough, physical and it took everybody to open up those holes. The tight ends, the receivers, it was everybody," Petras said. "The guys up front, they always do a good job but this was everybody and that’s what we needed."

Minnesota attempted to swing momentum in a 14-0 game in the third quarter, but came away empty following a 17-play, 74-yard drive that fell four seconds shy of draining 11 minutes off of the clock.

Jack Koerner denied the Golden Gophers.

Koerner, who intercepted a pass to thwart a Minnesota drive late in the second quarter, got a hand on a 39-yard field goal attempt by Minnesota’s Brock Walker.

The deflection sent the kick bouncing off the turf as it rolled into the end zone well beyond the left upright.

"We need to find a way to get off the field quicker, but we held. We bent, but we didn’t break," Koerner said.

Goodson, who topped his previous career high of 121 yards set a year ago at Nebraska, opened the ensuing drive with a 45-yard run.

"To get a big stop and then turn around and get a good run from our offense, that was big for us as a team," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.