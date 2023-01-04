Hawkeyes' sacks leader Evans will return

Growing from a walk-on linebacker to a starter on the Iowa defensive line, Joe Evans wants the experience to last as long as possible.
The senior who led the Hawkeyes with 6.5 sacks during the recently completed season announced Wednesday he will return for a sixth year with Iowa in 2023.
"When I sat down with my family to make a decision for next year the answer was crystal clear," Evans wrote in announcing his decision on social media.
"I am excited to announce that I will be back next year in the black and gold. I cannot pass up the chance to be part of this team and this program again, to swarm out with my teammates and coaches in front of such great fans."
Evans had the opportunity to extend his career after the NCAA offered all student-athletes who competed during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 academic year an additional year of eligibility if they chose to take use it.
Evans joins Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini in announcing plans to extend their careers to the 2023 season.
In Evans' case, it allows him to continue to live a childhood dream.
The son of former Hawkeye Spencer Evans and grandson of legendary Iowa high school coach Bob Evans recalled attending an Iowa double-overtime win over Michigan State as a youth and deciding then that he wanted to play for Iowa.
He arrived in Iowa City as a walk-on following an all-state career at Ames High School as a linebacker but the 6-foot-2, 246-pound Evans shifted to a role as an edge rusher early in his career and was placed on scholarship in 2020.
Evans finished the 2022 season with 41 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles during the Hawkeyes' 8-5 season.
The announcement by Evans came one day after defensive end Lukas Van Ness, a third-year sophomore, announced plans to leave Iowa and enter the 2023 NFL draft.
HAWKEYES LAND TRANSFER QB
One day after losing a quarterback to the NCAA transfer portal, Iowa picked up a transfer quarterback.
Deacon Hill, who spent the past two seasons as a back-up quarterback at Wisconsin, announced on social media that he was transferring to the Hawkeye program.
"Let's work @Hawkeye Football,'' Hill wrote on Twitter in announcing the move.
A 6-foot-3, 230-pound pro-style quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., Hill made a brief appearance in one game for the Badgers during the 2022 season after redshirting as a freshman in 2021.
He did not attempt a pass and lost 10 yards on his only rushing attempt for Wisconsin in a September game against New Mexico State.
Hill, who initially selected the Badgers over Kansas State, Nevada and UCLA, entered the transfer portal in October and previously announced that he would transfer to Fordham before receiving the Iowa offer.
He joins the Hawkeyes one day at true freshman quarterback Carson May announced his plans to transfer from Iowa.