Hawkeyes' sacks leader Evans will return

HAWKEYES LAND TRANSFER QB

One day after losing a quarterback to the NCAA transfer portal, Iowa picked up a transfer quarterback.

Deacon Hill, who spent the past two seasons as a back-up quarterback at Wisconsin, announced on social media that he was transferring to the Hawkeye program.

"Let's work @Hawkeye Football,'' Hill wrote on Twitter in announcing the move.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound pro-style quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., Hill made a brief appearance in one game for the Badgers during the 2022 season after redshirting as a freshman in 2021.

He did not attempt a pass and lost 10 yards on his only rushing attempt for Wisconsin in a September game against New Mexico State.

Hill, who initially selected the Badgers over Kansas State, Nevada and UCLA, entered the transfer portal in October and previously announced that he would transfer to Fordham before receiving the Iowa offer.

He joins the Hawkeyes one day at true freshman quarterback Carson May announced his plans to transfer from Iowa.

-- Steve Batterson