Hawkeyes scattered, but building an Iowa edge

Players may be scattered across the country this spring, taking online classes and training on their own, but Chris Doyle sees no reason why this time can’t add to the Iowa edge.

The Hawkeyes’ strength and conditioning coordinator said Wednesday the program he has been a part of for 21 seasons is built for times like these.

“Everybody in college football is experiencing the exact same challenges as we are faced with,’’ Doyle said during a video conference.

“We have to do things better than everybody else. Stress and adversity tends to break the weak and strengthen the strong, so it’s our job to create an advantage for our football team.’’

That advantage is being created as Iowa players complete their coursework for the spring semester and work through individualized strength and conditioning programs tailored to their situations while maintaining a regular routine that includes a continued importance on sleep and nutrition.

Doyle said while players may not have the same equipment or instruction that they would have if the Hawkeye football facility were open, they can continue to push forward as they prepare for their next season of competition.