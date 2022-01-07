Hawkeyes' Schott to pursue draft opportunity

A few days before Iowa’s Citrus Bowl game, Kyler Schott said the Hawkeyes’ match-up with Kentucky would probably be his last game in an Iowa uniform.
“I think I’ve run out of classes to take,’’ Schott joked at the time.
Friday, the one-time walk-on who developed into a starter on the Iowa offensive line made it official in announcing that he would not return for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes.
“Growing up a Hawkeye fan, it was always a dream of mine to play in the black and gold,’’ Schott wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank the strength staff, the training staff and the entire coaching staff for all their help making me the player and man I am today.’’
Schott went on to thank coach Kirk Ferentz, his line coaches Tim Polasek and George Barnett and the assistant who recruited him out of North Linn, Reese Morgan, saying they “helped this small-town kid get such a great opportunity to play D-I football.’’
He also thanked his family before concluding, “I’m excited to say I’ll be entering the 2022 NFL draft to pursue my dream of mine.’’
A 19-game starter during his career, Schott opened at left guard in 10 games this season after working his way back from a foot injury suffered in an accident on his family’s farm prior to the start of fall camp.
He earned second-team all-Big Ten honors this season from league coaches.
Schott joins running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and safety Jack Koerner in choosing not to use an additional year of eligibility made available by the NCAA because of COVID-19. Cornerback Riley Moss previously announced he would use the extra year and return next fall.
Hogan to Kentucky: Deuce Hogan, a back-up quarterback who left the Iowa program prior to the Citrus Bowl, has found a new home.
Hogan, unable to climb above Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla on the Iowa depth chart, will join the program at Kentucky as a walk-on.
The first player to commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class, sticking to his commitment despite late scholarship offers from Georgia and Tennessee, Hogan played just four snaps during his career at Iowa.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound quarterback joined the Hawkeyes after throwing for 2,364 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Grapevine Faith Christian in Southlake, Texas.
Season tickets available: Iowa football season tickets for the 2022 season went on sale this week.
For 2021 Hawkeye season ticket holders, renewals are available now and the deadline to renew season tickets is March 31. Fans who purchased season tickets in 2021 will receive an email with details on how to renew this month.
Iowa is also taking orders for new season tickets for the general public for the 2022 season through the ticket portal at hawkeyesports.com. Season tickets for 2022 Iowa students are not yet available and are scheduled to go on sale in May.
The Hawkeyes’ seven-game home schedule opens on Sept. 3 with a game against South Dakota State and includes games with Iowa State on Sept. 10, Nevada on Sept. 17, Michigan on Oct. 1, Northwestern on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 19 and Nebraska on Nov. 25.