Hawkeyes seek compensation, staff changes

Five of the eight players being represented by the Tulsa-based attorney transferred from Iowa and completed eligibility elsewhere. Joly, Martin-Manley and Wadley remained with the Hawkeyes throughout their careers.

In its letter, the group also demands the firing of head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Barta and seeks mandatory annual anti-racist training for all athletic department personnel, implementation of a senior Black male administrator position to support Black athletes and the establishment of a board of advisors to monitor the program.

It also asks for tuition waivers for any Black student-athlete who did not graduate during Kirk Ferentz’s 22-year tenure and payment of the athletes’ attorney fees.

Carroll J. Reasoner, the University of Iowa vice president of legal affairs, sent a letter to Solomon-Simmons on Sunday, writing that the university would “respectfully decline your monetary and personnel demands."

The university’s response said Iowa had already implemented many of the demands of the group’s letter, including the hiring of former Hawkeye Broderick Binns as the athletic department’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the formation of an advisory committee of former players and additional training.