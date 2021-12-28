Hawkeyes seek right mix of business, pleasure

"You have to look at every game as an opportunity and what a great opportunity this for us," Campbell said. "The Citrus Bowl has done a great job. We have a great opponent. Right now, everything looks good. We’re going to continue to keep preparing and practicing hard."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been pleased with what he has seen so far from the Hawkeyes as they seek to become just the fifth team in Iowa history to win 11 games in a season.

The Hawkeyes arrived in Orlando on Sunday and on Tuesday morning went through the second of their three scheduled practices on the turf at West Orange High School in suburban Orlando.

"The energy has been good. The guys, at least to this point, seem to be into it and understand that we have a good opponent getting ready for us," Ferentz said.

Iowa players have had time to enjoy themselves when they haven’t had been focusing on football.

Defensive tackle Logan Lee and several teammates were out on scooters Tuesday afternoon, motoring past the site of an Iowa State pep rally.

Both team hotels have a player relaxation room complete with the latest video games and other activities for them to enjoy as they please.