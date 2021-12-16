Hawkeyes shop the portal for additional talent

Signing day marked a milepost of sorts as the University of Iowa football program works to build its 2022 roster.
The 17 players who put their signatures on letters of intent represent the majority of newcomers who will hit the practice field for the Hawkeyes prior to the start of next season.
In all likelihood, they won’t be alone.
Coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Wednesday that the NCAA transfer portal is changing how Iowa recruits.
“The world of college football is changing really rapidly,’’ Ferentz said. “Players are going to depart, and they are departing right now at a record pace. They may be joining at a record pace, too.’’
Iowa has not been a frequent shopper in the portal, but has used it to address immediate needs and add additional depth in areas where the Hawkeyes could use an additional player or two.
Ferentz does not believe those objectives will change.
“I think our approach to the portal is going to be the same as it’s been with prospects. We’re going to try to be thorough and make sure we’re identifying the right things,’’ Ferentz said. “Ultimately, it’s like a prospect. You really want to get somebody who is going to come to our campus and really maximize their experience and be here to run the entire race. That’s the goal. It doesn’t always work that way.’’
Iowa has seen receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. and quarterback Deuce Hogan place their name in the transfer portal.
Now more than ever, other players with potential NFL futures are exiting early. Running back Tyler Goodson is taking that route, announcing last week that he will enter the 2022 draft and opt out of the Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky.
Ferentz sees all of that as part of the new landscape of college football.
So is adding additional talent to the roster.
He points to the recent additions of defensive tackle Jack Heflin and defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg as graduate transfers as examples of how the system can benefit both the player and the program.
Ferentz feels the same about how running back Mekhi Sargent benefited from his transfer from Iowa Western Community College.
“All three of those guys ended up being great players in our program,’’ Ferentz said. “Both Mekhi and Jack made NFL rosters. Mekhi was a captain for us and both of them made NFL rosters this past year.’’
He said those are the type of players Iowa is looking for as it surveys the wide array of possibilities in the transfer portal.
“Those guys are probably more the prospect that we’re looking at, but we will entertain any possibilities,’’ Ferentz said. “If we feel like they’re going to help our roster, we’ll consider anything.’’
Tyler Barnes, the director of recruiting for the Hawkeye program, said Iowa keeps a board of top prospects who are available.
The names on that board might be a bit different from the boards kept by other programs.
“We try to really pay attention to those FCS schools, those (Mid-American Conference) schools, schools where kids are hitting the portal because they know they can play at a higher level,’’ Barnes said.
Barnes said many players from power-five programs who are listed in the portal already know where they are headed before they announce they are leaving the program they are at.
Ferentz suggested that tampering is an issue. Barnes agrees.
“It’s 100 percent true. Most of these deals are done. It’s college free agency, but it’s not free agency because there are tampering rules in the NFL and punishments for those,’’ Barnes said.
As Iowa studies available players in the transfer portal, the process doesn’t vary all that much from the one the Hawkeyes use to recruit high school talent.
“We evaluate those guys on film first and foremost to see if they can contribute at this level,’’ Barnes said. “If we want to recruit those guys, we do the same as we would with high school recruits.’’
There are discussions between Iowa staff members and the coaches at the school the player is leaving, dissecting why the player is leaving and learning what they can about the player.
High school coaches are contacted as well as Iowa staff works to “really get to know the kid.’’
As that is going on, Ferentz said study of the Hawkeye roster and needs is constantly taking place.
“We’ll continue to evaluate our roster and evaluate what is available,’’ he said. “If there are players out there that we think can help our program either immediately or long term, we’ll consider that.’’
While additions to this year’s class of incoming players are likely, Barnes doesn’t look for a dramatic shift in how Iowa uses the portal.
“Some schools are going to live in the portal and that’s fine. We’re not going to live there. We’re not going to sign 10 guys out of the portal,’’ Barnes said, adding that areas of definitive or immediate need remain a priority.
Barnes sees a risk in overdoing it.
“It’s pretty dangerous to build and sustain a team when you’re taking 10 to 15 transfers a year because you have to keep replacing those guys,’’ Barnes said. “At some point, there has to be some development of your young guys and the high school kids you bring in.’’