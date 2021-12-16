Hawkeyes shop the portal for additional talent

Signing day marked a milepost of sorts as the University of Iowa football program works to build its 2022 roster.

The 17 players who put their signatures on letters of intent represent the majority of newcomers who will hit the practice field for the Hawkeyes prior to the start of next season.

In all likelihood, they won’t be alone.

Coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Wednesday that the NCAA transfer portal is changing how Iowa recruits.

“The world of college football is changing really rapidly,’’ Ferentz said. “Players are going to depart, and they are departing right now at a record pace. They may be joining at a record pace, too.’’

Iowa has not been a frequent shopper in the portal, but has used it to address immediate needs and add additional depth in areas where the Hawkeyes could use an additional player or two.

Ferentz does not believe those objectives will change.