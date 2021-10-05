Hawkeyes shun the hype, focus on Penn State

"He just kept everything steady and tried to keep everybody where they should be. It was a heck of a game, obviously, but it wasn’t the end of the story," Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

"Like this one, this is our sixth game, awfully important to both teams, but life is going to go on afterwards. We’ve all got to realize that."

Ferentz concedes there will be added energy at sold-out Kinnick Stadium for the game and he understands that Hawkeye players will likely be hearing about the game in the classrooms and on the streets this week.

He wants his team to enjoy the opportunity and experience of being part of a midseason match-up between two 5-0 teams, Iowa riding an 11-game win streak and Penn State having won its last nine games since losing 41-21 to the Hawkeyes last season.

He also wants his team to be ready.

"This is what you play for. It’s fun. It’s fun when all the chips are on the table," Ferentz said, quickly adding, "But, it’s still about trying to beat your opponent. That’s what it gets down to, it’s a match. We both have the same amount of time. It’s about who can do the best job of getting ready."