Hawkeyes' Slater, Karras earn Hall of Fame honor

They accomplished great things decades ago, but two Iowa football legends – Clinton High School graduate Duke Slater and Alex Karras – now have a home in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Slater, who earned all-American honors at Iowa in 1921, and Karras, the winner of the Outland Trophy in 1957, were named Wednesday as part of the 2020 Centennial Class for the pro football hall.

They are the fourth and fifth former Hawkeyes to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and are part of a 15-player class chosen for induction in the Canton, Ohio hall as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration.

Slater joined the Iowa program after starring at the high school level for Clinton, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in his final three seasons with the Hawkeyes and becoming the first African-American player at Iowa to earn all-American recognition.

After playing for an unbeaten Iowa team in 1921, Slater went on to play 10 seasons of professional football.

The first African-American lineman in NFL history and the only African-American to play in the NFL during the 1927 and 1929 seasons, Slater earned all-pro honors six times during a professional career spent primarily with the Chicago Cardinals but that also included a stint with the Rock Island Independents.