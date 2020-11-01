Hawkeyes' Smith-Marsette suspended after OWI charge

Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be suspended for at least the Hawkeyes' next game after being arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.
The senior was caught by Iowa City Police driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro clocked at traveling 74 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour speed zone on South Riverside Drive just south of the Iowa campus.
The arrest came at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, just hours after Smith-Marsette had caught a career-high seven passes in the Hawkeyes' 21-20 loss to Northwestern.
"I am disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.''
Ferentz said Smith-Marsette would not be in uniform for Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Michigan State and his availability for future games will be determined as he goes through a process that includes counseling and other protocols that are a part of of the Iowa student-athlete code of conduct.
Smith-Marsette’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue. After making contact with Smith-Marsette, the officer observed that he “had blood-shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.’’
The report indicated Smith-Marsette showed multiple signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and admitted to officers that he had been drinking.
The 21-year old registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.130 on a Datamaster test, well above the 0.08-percent limit allowed under Iowa law, resulting in the charge of OWI, first offense.
"I spoke with Ihmir (Sunday) morning and he was apologetic and disappointed in himself,'' Ferentz said.
"As a coach and parent, I understand the personal pain that comes with making these types of decisions. These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed.''
A 6-foot-1, 179-pound wide receiver from Newark, N.J., who is regarded among the top kick returners in the country, Smith-Marsette made the 18th start of his college career on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
He caught seven passes for 84 yards in the Hawkeyes’ game against the Wildcats and returned one kickoff 33 yards.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa a year ago with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was named as the offensive most valuable player in the Holiday Bowl.
His current career average of 29.5 yards on 49 kick returns ranks first in Big Ten history.
