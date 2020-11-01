Hawkeyes' Smith-Marsette suspended after OWI charge

Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be suspended for at least the Hawkeyes' next game after being arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

The senior was caught by Iowa City Police driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Camaro clocked at traveling 74 miles per hour in a 30 miles-per-hour speed zone on South Riverside Drive just south of the Iowa campus.

The arrest came at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, just hours after Smith-Marsette had caught a career-high seven passes in the Hawkeyes' 21-20 loss to Northwestern.

"I am disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.''

Ferentz said Smith-Marsette would not be in uniform for Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Michigan State and his availability for future games will be determined as he goes through a process that includes counseling and other protocols that are a part of of the Iowa student-athlete code of conduct.

Smith-Marsette’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue. After making contact with Smith-Marsette, the officer observed that he “had blood-shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.’’