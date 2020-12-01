Hawkeyes' Smith-Marsette works to forge ahead

On offense, an effective rushing attack has limited the need for the Hawkeyes to look deep in the passing game although Smith-Marsette insists that part of his game is ready and waiting.

He said with running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent gaining between five and six yards every time they carry the ball, it makes sense for the Hawkeyes to lean on what has become a strength of an offense averaging 37.8 points during Iowa’s ongoing four-game win streak.

“Why shy away from what’s working?’’ Smith-Marsette said. “When it’s time for the deep ball to come, it will come. We’ll be there.’’

And when it does, Smith-Marsette plans to be ready to deal with criticism he fielded from a former teammate on social media during last Friday’s win over Nebraska.

He caught three passes for 44 yards in the game, but fumbled one reception out of bounds and while that did not cost Iowa possession, it did lead former Hawkeye long snapper Tyler Kluver to criticize Smith-Marsette’s ball security.

The two were teammates in 2017 when Smith-Marsette was a freshman and Tuesday, it was just another twist in a strange 2020 the Iowa receiver was looking to move beyond.

“It added to the noise. It is what it is. He could say whatever he wants, but we’re going to continue to play,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I do take responsibility for my ball security. That wasn’t acceptable on my part. I didn’t turn the ball over. It’s something I’m going to fix, I will get fixed. He can talk all he wants.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.