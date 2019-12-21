Hawkeyes' sneak attack has worked well this season

The only time the tactic failed was on a second-and-goal play at the 1-yard line in the middle of the third quarter against Purdue. Stanley was stopped for no gain, but Tyler Goodson carried the ball into the end zone on the next play.

The sneak worked four times against Penn State and three times each against Middle Tennessee State, Illinois and Nebraska. The only opponent that didn't get victimized by it at least once was Michigan.

Stanley was very effective on the most important downs. He was 5 for 5 on fourth down and 16 for 16 on third down.

It should be noted that Stanley is not ordinarily known as a runner. He finished the regular season with only 16 yards rushing after factoring in the 21 times that he was sacked.

He’s not especially nimble, not very fast. But if you need someone to seek out a sliver of space in the line, put his head down and plow ahead behind the center with brute force, he’s as good as there is.

Teammates have indicated that the senior QB gets a certain gleam in his eye in the huddle when a sneak is called.

"He gets excited," guard Cole Banwart said earlier this season. "He gets all riled up when we get a quarterback sneak coming."