Hawkeyes' Stone will enter NFL draft

Geno Stone has decided the next challenge in his football career will be as a professional.
The defensive back became the seventh Iowa football player in the last three years to announce his decision to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft early.
Stone announced his decision Monday evening in an open letter to “Hawkeye nation,’’ saying the past three years have been filled with great memories and friendships.
“Since the bowl game, I have had plenty of time to think deeply about my future and weigh the pros and cons of my options,’’ Stone wrote. “With that said, after serious discussion with my family, confidantes, coaches and a lot of prayers, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.’’
Stone reached that conclusion after earning second team all-Big Ten honors from conference coaches during Iowa’s recently-completed 10-3 season.
In his letter, Stone thanked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the staff “for taking a chance on a kid from New Castle, Pennsylvania when no one else would.’’
He praised the impact strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker had in developing his game.
Stone said Doyle helped get his “mind and body ready for battle’’ and Parker taught him more than life lessons.
He thanked his position coach for “always pushing me to be more of a leader on and off the field. Without you, there is no promise I would be in this situation today.’’
Stone was one of 10 true freshmen to see action for Iowa in 2017 and he earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition as a sophomore, leading the conference with four interceptions.
He finished his junior season third on the team with 70 tackles, forcing three fumbles and recovering one in addition to intercepting one pass and breaking up four from his spot at strong safety.
Stone was one of three Hawkeye underclassmen who sought advice last month from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
The other two, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, have not publicly announced their future plans. Underclassmen have until Jan. 24 to declare for the draft and Stone is the 71st underclassmen to do so.