Hawkeyes suffer a Badger beatdown

After another Wisconsin punt, Iowa moved the ball to the Badgers’ 40-yard line where Monte Pottebaum ended up several inches short on a fourth-and-1 fullback dive.

"We felt like it was the right call, but needless to say in retrospect it’s one we’d like to have back," Ferentz said. "We have had success moving the ball with the middle of the line this season, but they stepped up and stopped it."

Mertz had scored on a second 1-yard carry early in the fourth quarter as the Badgers took a 27-7 margin before the Hawkeyes moved that deep into Wisconsin territory again.

"I felt like in the third quarter we played well, gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game," Ferentz said.

Iowa needed that following a fast start by the Badgers.

Wisconsin, which attempted just eight passes a week earlier in a 30-13 win at Purdue, put the ball in the air to open a lead against Iowa.

Mertz completed seven of his first eight passes, including hitting five different receivers in the five passes he threw on the Badgers’ first scoring drive of the game.

Mertz capped an 8-play, 65-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson, the first touchdown catch of the season for the senior tight end.