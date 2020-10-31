Hawkeyes take a stand, kneel during anthem

At the start of his 22nd home opener as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, Ferentz stood at midfield, his right hand placed across his heart and his left hand on the shoulder of kneeling Hawkeye defensive back Dane Belton.

"Our team is all on the same page, and I think you saw that play out today," Ferentz said.

The entire scene played out in front a crowd of around 1,000.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of guests of players and coaches from both teams were allowed to attend.

They viewed a pregame video of the Hawkeye Marching Band, watched as Iowa took the field in traditional fashion to the playing of AC/DC’s Back in Black and listened to the words of stadium namesake Nile Kinnick accepting his Heisman Trophy in 1939 before the anthem was played.

Players from both teams, game officials and fans in the stands later participated in the Kinnick Wave following the first quarter, waving to patients and families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital across the street from the stadium.

The COVID-19 situation created a very different atmosphere in and around Kinnick Stadium.