Hawkeyes take a stand, kneel during anthem

IOWA CITY — Perhaps the most unique home opener in Iowa football history began Saturday with a reminder of issues of the times.
A group of 29 Hawkeye players took a knee as The Star-Spangled Banner was played prior to the start of a game against Northwestern, a protest by participating players seeking racial justice in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.
"To be able to do that, it shows growth within our state, growth within our team and with our family as a team," Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said.
Several players asked coaches for permission to take the action shortly after Floyd died during a confrontation with police in May, an event that prompted demonstrations nationally including on the Iowa campus.
The subject sparked debate within the Iowa program as well, with coach Kirk Ferentz facilitating discussion among teammates throughout the prolonged offseason.
Ferentz sought a solution acceptable to all of his players, preferring a show of togetherness and unity.
He was impressed with the respect teammates had for each other throughout their discussions.
Ultimately, players were given the choice to stand or kneel, supporting each other by either holding hands or placing one hand on the shoulder of a kneeling teammate.
At the start of his 22nd home opener as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, Ferentz stood at midfield, his right hand placed across his heart and his left hand on the shoulder of kneeling Hawkeye defensive back Dane Belton.
"Our team is all on the same page, and I think you saw that play out today," Ferentz said.
The entire scene played out in front a crowd of around 1,000.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of guests of players and coaches from both teams were allowed to attend.
They viewed a pregame video of the Hawkeye Marching Band, watched as Iowa took the field in traditional fashion to the playing of AC/DC’s Back in Black and listened to the words of stadium namesake Nile Kinnick accepting his Heisman Trophy in 1939 before the anthem was played.
Players from both teams, game officials and fans in the stands later participated in the Kinnick Wave following the first quarter, waving to patients and families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital across the street from the stadium.
The COVID-19 situation created a very different atmosphere in and around Kinnick Stadium.
Tailgating was prohibited and parking lots were largely empty on a Halloween day when a brisk south wind pushed the game-time temperature into the low 60s.