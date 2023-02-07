Iowa's football team will play a game at one of America's most iconic sports venues this fall.

The Hawkeyes' Nov. 4 game against Northwestern will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the third "Wildcats Classic'' to be played in the home of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa's first-ever game at the facility.

Northwestern and the Cubs announced Tuesday morning that the Big Ten game originally scheduled to be played at Ryan Field in Evanston would be played instead at Wrigley Field.

The Wildcats previously took the field at the Friendly Confines in 2021, hosting Purdue, and in 2010 when it met Illinois there in the first college football game to be played at Wrigley Field since 1938.

Northwestern lost both of those games, falling to the Boilermakers 32-14 two years ago and dropping a 48-27 game to the Fighting Illini at the corner of Clark and Addison in 2010.

This year's game will be the ninth of 12 on Iowa's regular-season schedule, following a bye week on Oct. 28 a preceding a Nov. 11 home game against Rutgers.

The starting time will not be determined until a later date.

Iowa has a history of playing football games in major-league baseball stadiums.

The Hawkeyes' most recent game in a major-league ballpark came in 2017 when Iowa defeated Boston College 27-20 at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl played in the Bronx.

Iowa previously played bowl games in major-league baseball facilities at the Orange Bowl in Miami in 2003 and 2010, in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego in 1986, 1987 and 1991, at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in 1982 and 1988 and at the Freedom Bowl in Anaheim in 1984.

The Hawkeyes also played 14 regular-season games against Minnesota at the Metrodome in Minneapolis when the Golden Gophers played home games there between 1982-2008 and faced Boston University at Fenway Park in 1948, winning a 34-14 game.

For this year's game against the Wildcats, Northwestern season ticket holders will receive priority access to reserve seats to the game before they are put on sale to the general public later this year.

