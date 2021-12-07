Hawkeyes' Tracy enters transfer portal

Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. plans to take his game elsewhere.
The junior who began the 2021 season as a starter but recorded just 15 receptions for 106 yards has placed his named the NCAA transfer portal.
Tracy’s playing time diminished as Iowa’s 10-3 season progressed, largely mirroring the growth in the number of snaps that true freshman Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV received.
The Hawkeyes’ leader with 589 receiving yards as a freshman in 2019 played fewer than 30 snaps in the Hawkeyes last five games according to Pro Football Focus and is Iowa’s seventh-leading receiver.
Coach Kirk Ferentz praised Tracy’s attitude and said at least twice during the season that coaches were looking for ways to get Tracy more involved in the Hawkeye offense.
He did carry the ball seven times for 33 yards and rushed for a touchdown, matching his number of touchdown receptions this season.
Tracy’s playing time declined in recent weeks and Johnson replaced him at the top of the depth chart at a receiver position the week prior to Iowa’s game against Illinois.
That came shortly after Tracy let his frustration be known on social media the day after Iowa’s 27-22 victory over Minnesota.
Tracy had no targets in that game and he expressed his feelings on Twitter, complaining about Iowa not using a “Swiss army knife to its full potential.’’
He deleted the post on social media later in the day and Ferentz said two days later during his weekly news conference that the comments were coming from a player who “wants to help the football team.’’
Ferentz went on to say, “When I’m dealing with a player who’s frustrated and rightfully so, I try to emphasize and see where he’s coming from. … Tyrone’s bee a valued member of this team for a long time and he’s made a lot of plays and I expect that to continue.’’
Tracy impacted the program beyond his actions on the field.
When charges of racial inequities were raised by former players 18 months ago, Tracy defended the program’s coaches and staff members.
He helped unify the team’s locker room and worked to hold things together as the program worked through issues during the summer of 2020.
Tracy saw his production from 2019 decline a year ago as Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette took on leading roles from receiver positions as seniors. Tracy caught 14 passes for 154 yards in 2020 before moving into the lineup at the onset of the current season.
A three-star recruit as a high school prospect out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, Tracy caught 66 passes for 871 yards and five touchdowns during his Iowa career.
Tracy is the third Iowa receiver to enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season.
Redshirt freshman Quavon Matthews, who had not seen any playing time in one-plus years with the Hawkeyes, left the team during the opening month of the season and sophomore Desmond Hutson announced that he was transferring last month.