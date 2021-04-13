Hawkeyes' Tracy prepares for increased role

After catching 36 passes for 589 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2019, Tyrone Tracy Jr. found himself at an unexpected crossroads a few games into the 2020 Iowa football season.

Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were in the midst of strong senior seasons for the receiving corps and Tyler Goodson was piling up yards on the ground.

The ball just didn’t seem to be coming Tracy’s way as the Hawkeyes’ built a 6-2 record.

Tracy saw action in eight games during his sophomore season, but caught only 14 passes for 154 yards.

“That sounds more like a good game than a season,’’ Tracy said Tuesday.

A few games into the season, Tracy found himself seemingly dealing with more questions than answers, wondering why the one ball in play wasn’t headed in his direction more frequently.

“It was time to look in the mirror, understand what was going on. I decided to do what I could to help make the team better instead of walking around with my head down and bringing that type of negative energy,’’ Tracy said.

“If I had to block 100 times a game, then that was what I had to do and I was determined to make that happen.’’