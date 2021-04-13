Hawkeyes' Tracy prepares for increased role

After catching 36 passes for 589 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2019, Tyrone Tracy Jr. found himself at an unexpected crossroads a few games into the 2020 Iowa football season.
Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were in the midst of strong senior seasons for the receiving corps and Tyler Goodson was piling up yards on the ground.
The ball just didn’t seem to be coming Tracy’s way as the Hawkeyes’ built a 6-2 record.
Tracy saw action in eight games during his sophomore season, but caught only 14 passes for 154 yards.
“That sounds more like a good game than a season,’’ Tracy said Tuesday.
A few games into the season, Tracy found himself seemingly dealing with more questions than answers, wondering why the one ball in play wasn’t headed in his direction more frequently.
“It was time to look in the mirror, understand what was going on. I decided to do what I could to help make the team better instead of walking around with my head down and bringing that type of negative energy,’’ Tracy said.
“If I had to block 100 times a game, then that was what I had to do and I was determined to make that happen.’’
Conversations with receivers coach Kelton Copeland helped Tracy understand that he wasn’t doing anything wrong, that circumstances were leading to plays going to the other side of the field.
Copeland and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz encouraged him to keep working, assuring him that it all would work out in the end.
“I had to look in the mirror and basically pep talk myself,’’ Tracy said.
He believes he learned through the experience, emerging as a stronger and more complete receiver as he prepares to now be among the leaders of an Iowa receiving corps that will work to replace the 48 receptions Smith and Smith-Marsette contributed last season.
A solid offseason and the start of spring practices have re-energized the 5-foot-11, 203-pound Indianapolis native.
That includes increasing his leadership role within the receivers’ room.
“Knowing ath Brandon Smith and Ihmir are goine, I have some big shoes to fill and I’m ready to take that on,’’ Tracy said.
That challenge comes with the need for continued growth, strengthening his connection with Iowa quarterbacks and fine-tuning his own skill set.
“I’m taking things day by day, not trying to rush anything,’’ Tracy said. “I’m still working on my routes and just being an overall good teammate.’’
Like those who helped Tracy learn at the onset of his college career, he’s also working to help two incoming freshman who enrolled at Iowa in January, Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson, adjust to the challenges they face in their initial weeks of workouts.
“They’ve come a long ways in the short time they’ve been here, but they’ll find out they still have a long ways to go,’’ Tracy said.
But, he sees the potential in both.
“You see a lot of growth since they got here in January. They’re learning, learning to run routes and spring ball is all new for them,’’ Tracy said. “They’re going to be fine.’’
He said as a group, Iowa receivers are making progress as they work toward Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. open practice, the first time the general public has had the chance to watch the Hawkeyes in person since the final home game of the 2019 season.
“Everyone is doing well, trying to get better,’’ Tracy said, including himself in that equation. “Working to get better as a blocker, trying to make every contested catch. I think we’re doing well on the whole.’’
He said there seems to be a strengthening bond between receivers and returning starting quarterback Spencer Petras.
“He wasn’t super accurate last fall, but he’s putting the ball on the money right now,’’ Tracy said. “He knows what he is doing out there.’’