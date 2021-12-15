Hawkeyes' Tracy will join Boilermakers

Tyrone Tracy Jr. will keep the next stop in his college football career close to home.
The wide receiver from Indianapolis who announced last week plans to transfer from Iowa will continue his career in the Big Ten West Division at Purdue.
“All railroads lead to Boiler Football. #Sweet Feet is coming home,’’ Tracy wrote on social media Wednesday in announcing his future plans.
Chosen as the Indiana state Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, Tracy plans to join the Boilermakers program for the spring semester.
At Purdue, Tracy will be asked to help fill the receiving corps void created by David Bell’s decision to enter the NFL draft. The Boilermakers will also be looking to replace another of its top receivers, Jackson Anthrop.
Tracy joins Purdue with two years of eligibility remaining.
Before announcing his decision, Tracy also indicated on social media that he had opportunities to continue his career at Hawaii, Houston, Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois.
Tracy opened the 2021 season among Iowa’s starting receivers but dropped off of the depth chart as true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce saw expanded roles as the Hawkeyes’ 10-3 season progressed.
He finished the season as Iowa’s seventh-leading receiver, catching 15 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and one touchdown.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound receiver had his most productive year for Iowa as a freshman in 2019, leading the Hawkeyes with 589 receiving yards on 36 catches in eight starts.
He followed by catching 14 passes for 154 yards during the shortened 2021 season and totaled 66 catches for 871 yards and five touchdowns over the past three seasons at Iowa.