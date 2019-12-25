Hawkeyes' ultimate team player set for finale

It was about commitment, a word Young doesn’t take lightly.

Iowa was the first college program to offer him a scholarship, something Young hasn’t forgotten.

"They saw something in me and committed to giving me a chance to compete and earn an education. I’ll be forever grateful for that," Young said.

On track to earn a degree in interdepartmental business studies in May, Young said he never once contemplated transferring when things didn’t go the way he envisioned at receiver or in the secondary.

"I’ve stayed as loyal to Iowa as I was the day I committed," Young said. "I found my role on this team, and I’m trying to make the most of every opportunity that I have during games."

Young has had his moments, recovering a game-clinching fumble in Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State and providing difference-making leadership on special teams.

Preparing for the fourth bowl game of his career, Young has enjoyed the experiences the Hawkeyes have had this week in San Diego.

"The time you spend with your teammates, the memories from getting a chance to do this, they’ll live with me for the rest of my life," he said.