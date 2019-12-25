Hawkeyes' ultimate team player set for finale

SAN DIEGO — With a camera strapped around his neck, Devonte Young was collecting memories Tuesday morning as the Iowa football team explored the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
The senior joined teammates and players from the USC team the Hawkeyes will face in Friday’s Holiday Bowl in exploring the mammoth aircraft carrier that stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower and has a top level landing deck that covers four-and-a-half acres.
"Pretty impressive," Young said. "Growing up in Maryland, I’ve been around a lot of military things in my life, but this is something else. We’ve seen this boats from the other side of the bay, but to be standing here on the real thing, it’s pretty incredible."
That also describes the journey that Young has had in an Iowa football uniform.
He arrived as a wide receiver, seeing playing time as a true freshman four years ago.
But as others passed him on the depth chart, Young found himself lining up in the defensive backfield and ultimately discovered his role as a leader on Iowa’s special teams.
"He’s been the ultimate team player," coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I’m sure things have been a little different than he envisioned when he signed up, but he’s always been willing to take on whatever challenge has been put in front of him, a real team-first guy."
It was about commitment, a word Young doesn’t take lightly.
Iowa was the first college program to offer him a scholarship, something Young hasn’t forgotten.
"They saw something in me and committed to giving me a chance to compete and earn an education. I’ll be forever grateful for that," Young said.
On track to earn a degree in interdepartmental business studies in May, Young said he never once contemplated transferring when things didn’t go the way he envisioned at receiver or in the secondary.
"I’ve stayed as loyal to Iowa as I was the day I committed," Young said. "I found my role on this team, and I’m trying to make the most of every opportunity that I have during games."
Young has had his moments, recovering a game-clinching fumble in Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State and providing difference-making leadership on special teams.
Preparing for the fourth bowl game of his career, Young has enjoyed the experiences the Hawkeyes have had this week in San Diego.
"The time you spend with your teammates, the memories from getting a chance to do this, they’ll live with me for the rest of my life," he said.
Standing on top of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier that houses up 5,000 members of the U.S. Navy three days before playing in his final college football game, Young appreciated the setting.
"The teamwork it takes for the people on this ship, it’s a lot like the teamwork that it takes in football," Young said. "Football is the ultimate team game and I’m happy to have done my part."