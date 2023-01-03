Hawkeyes' Van Ness declares for draft (copy)

After sharing the team lead in sacks in each of the past two seasons despite never starting a football game for the University of Iowa, Lukas Van Ness believes it is time to take his game to the next level.

The third-year sophomore announced Tuesday that he will forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declared himself eligible for the 2023 NFL draft.

“It has been an absolute honor representing the black and gold these last three years, whether it be on the football field, in school or in the community," Van Ness said in announcing his decision. “I have met so many marvelous people and have built relationships that will last a lifetime. I am beyond blessed for the opportunities that have been given to me and the lessons I have learned during my time at Iowa."

Van Ness went on to thank his coaches for pushing him and “never allowing mediocrity to be an option," his teammates, Iowa fans and his family.

“My time at Iowa has been very special and I will always be a Hawkeye. It was not an easy decision to leave the University of Iowa with remaining eligibility. It has been a lifelong dream to play in the NFL," Van Ness wrote.

The 6-foot-5, 269-pound Van Ness was the backup to Noah Shannon at left tackle on the Iowa defensive front and also saw time at end, part of a rotation of up to 10 players who regularly saw playing time for the Hawkeyes.

A native of Barrington, Ill., he shared the team lead with end Joe Evans with six sacks this season, one fewer than he recorded a year ago as a redshirt freshman.

He finished this season with 37 tackles, a team-leading 11 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

Van Ness also established an Iowa single-game record when he blocked two punts during the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 loss to Iowa State.