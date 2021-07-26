Hawkeyes' VanValkenburg living in a surreal world

“He’s been the total package,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s always had a great attitude, but he’s looking outward, too, and has been tremendous working with the other guys. We need that.’’

VanValkenburg said the journey from competing at the Division II level, where he graduated in three years and enrolled at Iowa in 2019 as a graduate student, has been everything he hoped it would be.

“When I came in, I realized I had a lot of work to do. While I did a lot of good things at Hillsdale, I was pretty raw when I saw what A.J. (Epenesa) and Chauncey were doing,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I realized pretty quickly I had a lot of work to do if I wanted to get to where they were at.’’

As he prepares for his final season of competition at Iowa, VanValkenburg said there is still work to be done.

He wants this to be the year where the consistency in his game spans the entirety of what is working to accomplish.

“I want to be that jack of all trades,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I definitely focus on the run because that’s where it starts, but I’m working on my pass rush game and hopefully that will improve this fall. That’s the next step for me.’’

