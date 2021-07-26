Hawkeyes' VanValkenburg living in a surreal world

INDIANAPOLIS — Curiosity got the best of Zach VanValkenburg. Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz is glad it did.
The only returning starter on the Hawkeyes’ defensive line spent Friday fielding questions at a table on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, participating in the annual Big Ten kickoff.
As he soaked in the surroundings, VanValkenburg appreciated the journey that has taken him from competing and dominating at the NCAA Division II level to being regarded as one of the top returning defensive ends in the Big Ten.
“To see this all happen is a little surreal,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I’m just hoping I can make my family proud, my team proud and be worthy of all those things.’’
Those “things’’ include building off of a second-team all-Big Ten season for the Hawkeyes a year ago and current preseason accolades that list the 6-foot-4, 267-pound sixth-year senior as a first-team all-Big Ten choice and as a preseason candidate for the LOTT Trophy.
VanValkenburg earned those mentions after tying for first nationally with four fumble recoveries during Iowa’s shortened 2020 season.
He started all eight games the Hawkeyes played, finishing with 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. VanValkenburg also forced one fumble and recorded two quarterback pressures.
The effort left VanValkenburg wanting more.
He opted to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA offered all players last season because of the COVID-19 situation.
The decision puts VanValkenburg in a position to lead a defensive front that for the second straight year is working to replace three starters.
Daviyon Nixon’s decision to leave early following an all-American year at tackle and the completion of eligibility of two other seniors, all-Big Ten end Chauncey Golston and tackle Jack Heflin put VanValkenburg in a role he doesn’t mind.
He expects to help new starters adjust.
“Adjusting to the speed and tempo can be hard sometimes for younger guys,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I’ve seen a lot of eagerness to work and a lot of humility from those guys. They know they need to make strides and they’re pushing in that way.’’
Ferentz believes VanValkenburg is ready to assume the leadership role in Iowa’s defensive front four.
“Not only is he playing better, he’s playing like a senior,’’ Ferentz said. “I think he realizes that in that room he’s the veteran guy now. I think he’s embraced that.’’
Beyond leadership, Ferentz sees growth in the game of a player who spent his first three years at Hillsdale College in Michigan, where he was named the defensive lineman of the year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2018 as a third-year sophomore.
“He’s been the total package,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s always had a great attitude, but he’s looking outward, too, and has been tremendous working with the other guys. We need that.’’
VanValkenburg said the journey from competing at the Division II level, where he graduated in three years and enrolled at Iowa in 2019 as a graduate student, has been everything he hoped it would be.
“When I came in, I realized I had a lot of work to do. While I did a lot of good things at Hillsdale, I was pretty raw when I saw what A.J. (Epenesa) and Chauncey were doing,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I realized pretty quickly I had a lot of work to do if I wanted to get to where they were at.’’
As he prepares for his final season of competition at Iowa, VanValkenburg said there is still work to be done.
He wants this to be the year where the consistency in his game spans the entirety of what is working to accomplish.
“I want to be that jack of all trades,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I definitely focus on the run because that’s where it starts, but I’m working on my pass rush game and hopefully that will improve this fall. That’s the next step for me.’’