Hawkeyes' VanValkenburg prepared to adapt to NFL

IOWA CITY – Zach VanValkenburg offers something unique to prospective employers as he works his way through the NFL draft process.

The Iowa defensive end has shown a demonstrated ability to adjust and adjust and take his game to a higher level with each new challenge.

“Every level I’ve moved to I’ve been able to make the adjustments I need to make to compete at that new level and I believe I can do that again,’’ VanValkenburg said. “From high school to Division II, I adjusted. From Division II to the Big Ten, I adjusted. I’m prepared to do that again.’’

The Zeeland, Mich., native grew in each of his three seasons at Iowa, where he arrived as a graduate transfer in 2019 after beginning his collegiate career at Hillsdale College.

He went from being selected as the defensive lineman of the year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2018 to earning second-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020.

He repeated the all-Big Ten honors last season while leading Iowa with 15 tackles for a loss among his 58 tackles. He shared the team lead with eight quarterback hurries and was third on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Coach Kirk Ferentz has mentioned the 6-foot-4, 267-pound lineman as an example of a graduate transfer that worked the way he believes it should work, a roster addition that fits well with Iowa’s personnel and scheme.

He said VanValkenburg’s work ethic and his ability to adapt to a higher level of competition allowed him to make the type of progress needed to have a future in the game.

Ferentz compares VanValkenburg’s potential to what graduate transfer Jack Heflin – an Erie-Prophetstown product and Northern Illinois transfer who spent last season the Green Bay Packers’ roster – was able to make work a year ago as an undrafted free agent.

Regarded as a late round or free agent possibility, VanValkenburg said he has spoken with several NFL teams and remains hopeful for an opportunity that will give him a chance.

“It’s what I’ve been working toward since I was a little kid and whoever gives me an opportunity will get everything I have to give them,’’ VanValkenburg said following Iowa’s Pro Day last week.

Beyond his ability to adapt, VanValkenburg views his reliability as the biggest thing he has to offer an NFL team.

“You know what you’re getting with me,’’ VanValkenburg said. “Every day, I’m going to come in and work, give 100 percent effort and I will bring a professional mentality to it. I’m going to maximize my talent and maximize my ability with whatever team I go to.’’

Taking part in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl and training in Florida following Iowa’s Citrus Bowl game, VanValkenburg has been focused on preparing for Iowa’s pro day in the months since.

He walked away believing he performed well.

“In some ways I feel like I was ready for pro day a couple of weeks ago. You just want it to get here. There was some anxiousness, but I feel like I showed people what I had to offer,’’ VanValkenburg said.

“It’s all one day, but they have two years of film to look at, too. They do their research.’’

He said representatives of NFL teams have told him they have been impressed with his “work ethic, football IQ and lack of character problems’’ during meetings he has had so far.

Hawkeye defensive back Dane Belton said he believes VanValkenburg, much like Heflin a year ago, has been underrated.

“You can see it on film. He has a high motor and is a guy who is going to give you all he has,’’ Belton said.

VanValkenburg said he has spent time talking with former teammate and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston about the process and what he can expect in the days and weeks leading up to the April 28 start of this year’s draft.

“He went through it all a year ago and talking with him has been beneficial. It’s given me an idea about what to expect as things play out,’’ VanValkenburg said. “It’s a different process as you go through it.’’

