Hawkeyes waste no time in routing Spartans

Riley Moss returned one of the picks 54 yards for a score late in the second quarter, seconds after Charlie Jones ran a punt back 54 yards for a touchdown that all helped the Hawkeyes open a 35-0 lead by halftime.

Second-half touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards by Mekhi Sargent added to a margin of victory that was Iowa’s largest against a Big Ten opponent since a 63-0 win at Illinois in 2018 and its most lopsided at Kinnick Stadium in league play since a 62-10 win over Northwestern in 2002.

"This was everything we could have hoped for," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who passed Penn State’s Joe Paterno to sit alone in fourth on the Big Ten wins list with the 163rd victory with a conference program.

"The guys played tough, played physical and all three segments played well and really complemented each other."

It was the type of well-rounded effort the Hawkeyes had been working toward after dropping their first two games by a combined five points.

"To be so close, we knew if we kept working, took care of the details, we’d get over the hump," Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said.

Even before Lombardi threw the first of his three first-half interceptions, Iowa had opened a 7-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.