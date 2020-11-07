Hawkeyes waste no time in routing Spartans

IOWA CITY — If there had been a crowd at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, it wouldn’t have had a chance to settle into seats before Iowa let its intentions be known.
Frustrated by the program’s first 0-2 start in two decades, the Hawkeyes pounced on Michigan State early, often and in nearly every way imaginable to roll to a 49-7 victory.
From an offense that crafted drives of 75 and 74 yards to score on its first two possessions to a defense that ended the Spartans opening drive with the first of its three interceptions and special teams that repeatedly left Michigan State with miserable field position and even contributed a touchdown, determined Iowa was focused from the start.
"We talked all week about showing up at 11:02 ready for the kickoff and certainly we did that," quarterback Spencer Petras said following his first win as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback.
"Offense, defense, special teams, everybody came ready to play. It was a total team effort."
Petras orchestrated a turnover-free balanced offensive attack that piled up 405 yards, including a season-high 226 yards on the ground.
The Iowa defense was equally dominant, limiting Michigan State to 59 rushing yards and rattling quarterback Rocky Lombardi’s world. The Hawkeyes intercepted the junior from West Des Moines Valley three times, sacked him twice and limited him to a 17-of-37 passing performance for a season-low 227 yards.
Riley Moss returned one of the picks 54 yards for a score late in the second quarter, seconds after Charlie Jones ran a punt back 54 yards for a touchdown that all helped the Hawkeyes open a 35-0 lead by halftime.
Second-half touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards by Mekhi Sargent added to a margin of victory that was Iowa’s largest against a Big Ten opponent since a 63-0 win at Illinois in 2018 and its most lopsided at Kinnick Stadium in league play since a 62-10 win over Northwestern in 2002.
"This was everything we could have hoped for," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who passed Penn State’s Joe Paterno to sit alone in fourth on the Big Ten wins list with the 163rd victory with a conference program.
"The guys played tough, played physical and all three segments played well and really complemented each other."
It was the type of well-rounded effort the Hawkeyes had been working toward after dropping their first two games by a combined five points.
"To be so close, we knew if we kept working, took care of the details, we’d get over the hump," Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said.
Even before Lombardi threw the first of his three first-half interceptions, Iowa had opened a 7-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Hawkeyes marched 75 yards on eight plays to open the game, blending the run and pass with equal efficiency to grab an early lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Goodson just under four minutes into the game.
"This team was eager to come out and dominate the first drive," Goodson said. "It gave us the confidence to push through the full game."
The touchdown run was the first of two for Goodson, who collected a team-high 113 of Iowa’s 226 rushing yards.
The sophomore scored on a 9-yard carry with 11:16 to play before halftime, extending the 14-0 advantage the Hawkeyes had taken in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown reception by Brandon Smith.
An interception by Jack Koerner set up the 10-play, 74-yard drive, a turnover that provided only a hint of things to come.
Barrington Wade and Moss wrapped their arms around Lombardi passes as well in the opening half, sending Iowa into the locker room with a 35-0 halftime lead.
"We knew if we could get some pressure on (Lombardi), stop the run, we could do what we enjoy doing and get the passer out of his game and make him throw some balls up," Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said.
Moss returned his interception 54 yards, matching the distance Jones had returned a punt 27 seconds earlier for a touchdown as Iowa's special teams and defense helped blow the game open.
The pick-six by Moss with 1:30 to go in the half gave the Hawkeyes an interception return for a score for the 13th straight season, and Jones’ return was Iowa’s first punt return for a touchdown since Kyle Groeneweg returned one 61 yards for a score during a 2018 game at Illinois.
"The whole first half, it was the start we were looking for," Moss said. "Our preparation, all week, it was the best week we’ve had this year and it carried over. Guys were flying around in practice and we were excited to play this game, to come out and get that first win."
