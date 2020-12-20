Hawkeyes welcome bowl, rare Missouri match-up

At a time when a number of college football programs are foregoing bowl games, Iowa embraces its postseason opportunity.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to face Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, a Dec. 30 game in Nashville, Tenn., Iowa’s 18th bowl appearance in the last 20 years and a rare match-up against an opponent from a neighboring state.
“I think the biggest thing is that our guys enjoy being together, being around each other,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday in a video conference.
“That shows in our locker room. This group likes competing. … To be together for 10 more days, to play another game, it’s what we like doing.’’
The Hawkeyes carry a six-game win streak and a second-place finish in the Big Ten West Division into the 3 p.m. game against the Tigers, who dropped their final two Southeastern Conference games to Georgia and Mississippi State finish the regular season at 5-5.
Iowa and Missouri have played just once since 1910 and that came in the Insight Bowl 10 years ago when Micah Hyde returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 27-24 victory.
The appearance will be Iowa’s first ever in the Music City Bowl, a game televised by ESPN, and with kickoff just 10 days away the Hawkeyes will turn their attention to the Tigers quickly.
Iowa has not practiced since last Tuesday when its scheduled game against Michigan last Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program.
Ferentz gave his team and staff some time off once that game was scratched and before Ferentz tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
The 22nd-year Hawkeye coach will be isolated from his team until next Sunday, but will be connected electronically to practices and meetings this week.
Following a team meeting on Monday, Iowa players are scheduled to return to the practice field Tuesday and will begin a normal game week routine on Friday.
“Our guys were excited for the chance to play Michigan last week and I would expect them to be excited for the chance to play Missouri, a real quality opponent,’’ Ferentz said.
“Over the next three, four days we’ll get the guys back to game speed, the coaches will learn everything we can about our opponent and we’ll get a plan together by the end of the week.’’
One thing that will separate this game from the others Iowa has played during a 6-2 season is that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend in Nissan Stadum.
“I think our guys will be excited to get back out in front of our fans again,’’ Ferentz said.
The NFL’s Tennessee Titans play their home games there and have allowed around 14,000 fans at their games this season. Facemasks will be required and no tailgating or pregame activities will be allowed outside of the stadium.
Tickets for the Iowa-Missouri game are available only through the bowl’s website, musiccitybowl.com, and will not be sold through the Iowa athletics ticket office.
Beyond the quick turnaround, this bowl trip will be unlike any other Iowa has experienced.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, it will essentially be a business trip for the Hawkeyes.
The team will conduct all of its workouts in Iowa City and plans to fly to Nashville the day before the game, a routine similar to one followed throughout the regular season.
“If we had been selected for a Florida game, we talked about traveling two days out to have one workout in the sun there, but we will approach this pretty much like we would a Big Ten Championship Game,’’ Ferentz said. “A business trip, and a chance to be together as a team for one last game this season.’’
