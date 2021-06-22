Hawkeyes welcome return of summer routine

Coach Kirk Ferentz senses a return to normalcy as well.

He said Iowa dealt with its last COVID-19 issues shortly after the Hawkeyes returned for the start of the spring semester when two players were sidelined as offseason conditioning work started.

Tracy said there is an entirely different mood surrounding Iowa’s summer work compared to a year ago at this time when Hawkeyes were finding their own ways to condition and prepare for what ultimately became a delayed 6-2 season.

“It’s very different inside the facility. Last year, the medical staff, the coaches were on us to make sure we weren’t in any contact with anyone with COVID so we could have a season,’’ Tracy said. “They’re still kind of on us, but not really as much.’’

Some of that is a byproduct of a number of players taking advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“When I could get vaccinated, I did,’’ Ragaini said. “It’s a very different situation now. Things are getting back to normal.’’

Ferentz said Tuesday a number of Iowa players and staff members have been vaccinated, but he said he didn’t believe university policy would allow him to require it.