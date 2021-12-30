Hawkeyes, Wildcats connect with kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — Both kids and kids at heart seemed to be having a good time Thursday at the Citrus Bowl Day for Kids.
Two days before football players from Iowa and Kentucky meet on the field in the Citrus Bowl, they met at an Orlando amusement park to make a difference in the lives of some Orlando-area young people.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats rode amusement rides, got an up-close look at alligators and sampled ice cream treats during a two-hour outing at Fun Spot America.
"The kids want to ride on everything. They’re so full of energy," said Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather, who strapped himself in next to a youngster on a ride which spun them around and upside down.
Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum packed his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame into a car on a kid’s roller coaster designed to look like an alligator, sharing the ride with a teammate and the two youngsters they accompanied around the park.
The kids paired with players came from the bowl’s MVP family program, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida and from the West Lakes neighborhood that sits near Camping World Stadium.
Linderbaum listened intently as the young girl he accompanied explained what a pool of alligators they were looking into was all about.
Seemingly, about the only disappointment came when Linderbaum was deemed too big to fit into a teacup ride.
Other Hawkeyes had a chance to enjoy a free fall experience. Linebacker Seth Benson was paired with Jack Campbell and Logan Lee on a giant sling-like set-up that soared over the park.
"One guy had to pull a cord to make it all work. It was a 40-foot drop, kind of like a free fall, and I was that guy to pull the cord on a count of one. It was pretty fun," Benson said.
But, there was a more serious reason for it all.
"We had three Kentucky players and the three of us along with a kid named John who wants to go on everything," Benson said. "It’s been a good chance to be a role model and have some fun with kids who maybe don’t get that chance often."
She said yes: During the Hawkeyes' afternoon visit to Universal Studios on Thursday, Lee had more than enjoying an amusement park on his mind.
Iowa's starting defensive tackle from Orion dropped to one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Tori Verbeck.
Verbeck, a Geneseo native, accepted.
A day off: After spending the morning at an amusement park, many Hawkeyes spent time later in the day on an outing to Universal Studios where the Harry Potter attraction seemed to have piqued their interest.
"Really looking forward to that," tight end Sam LaPorta said. "Max Cooper’s been there before so he’s going to be our guide."
Thursday is typically Iowa’s off day each week, designed to give players a chance to step away from the game.
LaPorta said players were encouraged to be smart about what they did.
"You’ve got to watch your time and energy," LaPorta said. "We’ve practiced hard the last couple of days and now today is our off day so we get to experience Orlando and then get back to football after that."
Final workout: Iowa’s final full workout of the season took place Wednesday at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla.
Benson said preparations for Saturday’s game have gone well.
"We know we’re facing a good opponent and we’ve put in the work to make sure that we are ready to go," Benson said.
LaPorta said the practices allowed Iowa to adjust to the climate.
Temperatures in central Florida have been around 80 degrees all week and are forecast to be in the mid 80s on both Friday and for game day on Saturday.
"It was good to get in some work in here and acclimate ourselves to the conditions," LaPorta said.
Shared traits: Iowa and Kentucky have several things in common as they work toward Saturday’s game.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats both started the season 6-0 before losing some midseason games and returning to winning late in the season.
Both have beaten 15 consecutive nonconference opponents, sharing the longest streak in the nation.
Iowa’s streak dates to the 2017 Outback Bowl and a 30-3 loss to Florida at the end of the 2016 season. Kentucky hasn’t lost outside of the Southeastern Conference since falling to Northwestern in the 2017 Music City Bowl.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have also won their last three bowl games, matching the third-longest string of success in the country.
Final walkthroughs: Iowa and Kentucky will get their first look inside of Camping World Stadium on Friday.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have brief walkthroughs scheduled at a game site that was undergoing a transformation on Thursday.
Crews were removing signage from the Cheez-It Bowl between Iowa State and Clemson that was played Wednesday night and replacing it with Citrus Bowl banners featuring Iowa and Kentucky.