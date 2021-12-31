Hawkeyes, Wildcats cut from the same cloth

Stoops said the defensive strength of the Hawkeyes creates its own set of issues.

That was where his study of Iowa began.

"When I started watching film, it immediately put a smile on my face, maybe more of a frown and a smile," Stoops said.

"The frown was, oh damn, they are pretty darn good, and the smile was, I love the fundamentals of the game and Phil (Parker, the Iowa defensive coordinator) and his defense, the entire program, you see that the minute you put on the film."

It all brought back memories.

"Haven’t competed against the Hawks for a long time, but seeing the black and gold, seeing the way they play fundamentally, you have an appreciation," Stoops said. "They play extremely hard and extremely fundamental and their scheme is fantastic. When you put it together, it’s a pretty darned good product."

Now in his ninth season at Kentucky and having led his last six teams to bowls, Stoops wants opposing coaches to be able to put on film of his team and have the same thoughts he had as he watched Iowa.

He wants people to see a team that is fundamentally sound and plays with great technique.