Hawkeyes' Williams ready to make a difference

IOWA CITY — There won’t be a cape attached to the back of Gavin Williams’ jersey Saturday, but the now-healthy Iowa running back hopes to make a difference this week.
Williams said Tuesday he expects an expanded role in the Hawkeyes’ game against Nevada as he works his way back from an ankle injury that has slowed the start to his season.
The sophomore sees an opportunity to help jump-start a rushing attack which has contributed to Iowa’s early-season offensive struggles by averaging 1.9 yards per carry, about half of the established goal for Hawkeye running backs.
"The goal this week is to get out of our own way and play ball," Williams said.
Williams believes the biggest thing holding the Iowa ground game back has been Iowa.
"It’s the little things," he said. “Body position, picking up blocks, staying inside out, having your hands in the right place, those are things that don’t let you get the most out of every play. They may be seemingly little things, but they need to be consistent for an offense to work."
At this point, Williams mostly welcomes the opportunity to get back to work.
The injury he suffered during preseason camp kept Williams off the field during Iowa’s season-opening win over South Dakota State and limited him last weekend against Iowa State.
Williams was eased back into competition as a third-down back against the Cyclones, and he gained 10 yards on two carries.
Leshon Williams made his first career starts in Williams’ absence and has gained 106 yards on 38 carries through two games while scoring the Hawkeyes’ only touchdown of the season.
Gavin Williams welcomes the chance to expand his role in Saturday’s 6:40 p.m. match-up against Nevada.
“I’m coming in a little banged up from camp and everything, but I feel like going into this week that I’m ready to go 100%. I’m feeling good," he said.
That alone is progress for an offense that ranks last among the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision with its average of 158 total yards per game and is 127th nationally in both rushing and passing offense.
Missing time because of an injury hasn’t made it any easier for Williams.
“We’ve had a lot of guys miss time, and that’s been frustrating," Williams said. “We know that we are a better offense than we’ve shown and now it’s time to eliminate mistakes and prove it.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the return of a healthy Williams opens some things up beyond his ability to carry the football.
He said Gavin Williams brings a pass-catching threat to the running back position more than Leshon Williams does.
“Had (Gavin Williams) been out with us the last couple of weeks, we would have used him a little bit as a receiver because he does that pretty adeptly," Ferentz said. “But, we didn’t have that option available, so it was one more thing to take off the board for consideration."
With receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson on the practice field this week after missing the first two games with injuries, Ferentz believes added healthy experienced bodies to the mix should be a difference maker.
"We’re clearly not operating where we want to operate right now. That’s evident by our point total," Ferentz said. "Ultimately, that’s something we’re trying to do is get the point level where we want and where we can win games on a consistent basis."
Williams believes the pieces are in place for Iowa to be a respectable offensive team.
"I feel like the sky is the limit, that we are a lot better than we’ve shown the past couple of weeks," he said.
The 6-foot, 214-pound back from Altoona, Iowa, believes production in the run game can help take some of burden off the passing attack that has struggled with multiple injuries.
He sees that as the joint responsibility of the backs and a line that he believes will come together with experience.
"If we can get the run game going, I feel like it would help take some of the pressure off of Spencer (Petras) at quarterback and the passing game as a whole," Williams said. "We need to get it moving forward and I believe we will."
Ferentz appreciates not only Williams’ skill but the way he has matured into one of the leaders on the Iowa team.
"He’s a really good mentor and a leader," Ferentz said. "He’s not that old of a guy, but he’s a really good steadying influence in a really young (running back) room, so appreciate that about him as well."
That has been a way Williams has been able to stay active and involved until he has been able to return to full speed.
"It’s been frustrating not being out there and being able to help," Williams said. "You do what you can from the sidelines, try to help the younger guys who are out there but it’s tough when you’re not in a position to go.
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa to claim Cy-Hawk Trophy
Iowa State quarterback Ashton Cook (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla warms up before the start of Saturday's game against Iowa State. Could Padilla see his first action of the season this week against Nevada?
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Blake Clark (10) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State playes take the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State player warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Joe Labas (5) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A spectator watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tailgating is no small affair before any game, but on Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes were to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sportswear for fans include dog.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emma Weiner of Rockwell plays cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tailgating is serious fun.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maxwell van Orden plays cornhole with Caleb Akelson while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Caroline King, 14, and Alivia Wong, 12, reach out to attempt to catch a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Keely Weiner of Rockwell and her daughter Emma play cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alivia Wong, 12, throws a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up for a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) stops Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State cheerleader tumbles through the air during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) tackles Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) stops Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Brock finished with 100 yards rushing in ISU's 10-7 victory.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) looses control of the ball as he is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) goes up for a catch against Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first quarter of Saturday's showdown in Iowa City. DeJean had 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 defeat and Hutchinson caught the game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State coach reacts to an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A spectator is escorted out of the stands in handcuffs by a police officer during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) is stopped by Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) and Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Carston Marshall (46) and Iowa State wide receiver Greg Gaines III (0) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) stops Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) makes a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State offensive lineman Tyler Maro (50) blocks Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to throw during the second quarter of Saturday's game. The Hawkeyes has mustered just one touchdown in eight quarters this season.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras speaks in the huddle during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Despite a 45.1% completion rate, Petras will start this week against Nevada.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) goes up for a catch above Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) is brought down by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the ball as Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase makes a tackle during the third quarter of Saturday's game. Iowa mustered only 150 total yards in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws under pressure from Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. during the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss to the Cyclones on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts to a play during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) is held back as Iowa State players celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Quaron Adams (23) and Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (72) celebrate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State staff member celebrates after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50), Iowa State running back Blaze Doxzon (34) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins (80) kicks the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is stopped by Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa cheerleader watches the game as rain continues to fall during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State defensive lineman Kaden Sutton (97) celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) embraces a family member after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby (77) blocks Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates after Iowa State cefeated Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) comes in to tackle him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) goes up for a pass but misses the catch against Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State fans react as the Cyclone team walks into the locker room after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State spectator celebrates during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom missed this game-tying 48-yard field goal attempt on the final play of Saturday's state rivalry game in Iowa City. Tory Taylor had the hold on the attempt at Kinnick Stadium in a game the Cylones won 10-7.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the fourth quarter Saturday. DeJean had a career-high 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 loss.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State defensive lineman Kyle Krezek (94) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reaches up but misses a catch in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!