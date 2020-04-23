Hawkeyes' Wirfs goes 13th to Buccaneers

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th pick in the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which is underway tonight.

The Buccaneers traded up one spot with San Francisco for the chance to bring in Wirfs to protect newly-acquired quarterback Tom Brady.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound tackle is the 10th Hawkeye to be taken in the draft's opening round during coach Kirk Ferentz's 21-year tenure at Iowa. He is also the third Hawkeye to be selected in the first round in the past two years, following the Lions' choice of T.J. Hockenson at 10th and the Broncos' pick of Noah Fant at 20th a year ago.

Wirfs vaulted his way into his upper-echelon draft position not only with his consistent work for Iowa, earning all-American honors as a junior before choosing to forgo his final season of eligibility but with his performance at the NFL Combine in February.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL scrapped plans to hold its draft in Las Vegas and has adopted a virtual format for its three-day draft.

Wirfs watched with a handful of family members from his mother's home in Mount Vernon, Iowa, but not until the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Linemen of the Year had given his mother, Sarah, the red-carpet treatment.