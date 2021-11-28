Hawkeyes, Wolverines earn unexpected title chance

Belief has turned into reality for the unexpected opponents that will play for a Big Ten football championship next weekend.
Neither Iowa or Michigan were the preseason picks to win their divisions, but Sunday both the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes and second-ranked Wolverines began preparations for their match-up in Saturday’s 7 p.m. title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday the Hawkeyes were able to build a 10-2 record and win the Big Ten West at 7-2 by overcoming adversity, early injuries on the offensive line, consecutive midseason losses to Purdue and Wisconsin and an injury that sidelined starting quarterback Spencer Petras during the final weeks of the season.
“It’s all about how you finish. It’s about staying with what you’re doing and then dealing with whatever challenges come your way,’’ Ferentz said.
“Some of our older guys understood because they’ve been through some of the seasons we’ve had, but we’re fortunate our younger guys believed it, too. That’s where it all starts.’’
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh senses the same from a team that has ridden the strength of its defense to an 11-1 record during a season that ended with an emphatic 42-27 win Saturday over Ohio State, the Wolverines’ first since 2011.
There were plenty of questions about where Michigan’s program was at entering the 2021 season.
Starting with a defense that improved statistically as much as any team in the Big Ten, Harbaugh believes the Wolverines have answered many of them and he sees Michigan’s first-ever Big Ten title game appearance as a step toward meeting its goals.
“The thing that hits me is that in some respects, this is a new beginning for us,’’ Harbaugh said. “We’ll try to continue to have great days in practice, get ourselves healthy, get ourselves ready to go play this game.’’
Harbaugh referenced the 1980 United States Olympics hockey team and its upset win over the Soviet Union when talking about how his team needed to move forward this week following its first win over the Buckeyes.
“That win in 1980 was a great win, but it wasn’t for gold. That team had to back out and play again to win,’’ Harbaugh said. “This week, this is the championship game against a great Iowa team in Indianapolis.’’
Harbaugh said the Wolverines have “been in playoff mode’’ the past couple of weeks, something that won’t change this week.
“If we want to advance, get ourselves to the (College Football Playoff) semifinals, we have to win this week,’’ Harbaugh said.
The Michigan coach said he has plenty of respect for Ferentz and an Iowa program which has won five of its last seven games against the Wolverines.
That respect dates to the time when Harbaugh was playing for Baltimore in the NFL and Ferentz was in his final season as an assistant coach on the Ravens’ staff before leaving to become the Hawkeyes head coach.
“I have nothing but respect at the highest level. There are few coaches, pretty much nobody, that I respect more,’’ said Harbaugh, who went on to call Ferentz “a known friend to the game of football.’’
Harbaugh said Iowa appears to have played its way into the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2015 by extending the attention to detail to all aspects of the game.
“It’s apparent how conscientious they are in all three phases, offense, defense, special teams,’’ Harbaugh said. “You can tell Iowa spends time on every phase. … It wins them games, as you saw last week.’’
Ferentz noted that both Iowa and Michigan play to the traditional Big Ten strengths, built around solid line play with a preference to build around a solid rushing attack.
“We both look like Big Ten football teams,’’ Ferentz said.
Something else looks familiar to Ferentz as Iowa begins its preparation for Michigan.
The Hawkeyes are listed as a double-digit underdog to the Wolverines.
“It seems like every time we go to a bowl game or a game like this, we’re the underdog, and that’s okay,” Ferentz said.
He doesn’t expect that to faze his team.
Ferentz, who expects to announce who will start at quarterback for Iowa against Michigan on Tuesday, sees that as just one more hurdle for the Hawkeyes.
“This has been a special team, a special season for a group of players who clearly like each other and trust each other,’’ Ferentz said. “To play a team like Michigan is a great thrill for us as an unexpected opponent.’’