Hawkeyes, Wolverines game canceled

A little over one hour after Iowa football players talked Tuesday about how much they relished the chance to play one final game at Kinnick Stadium, that chance was gone.

Lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Michigan program led to the cancelation of Saturday night’s game between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines, a game that was among Big Ten Champions Week match-ups.

Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel said Michigan is currently without a significant number of players for this week’s game.

“Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa,’’ Manuel said in a statement. “We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.’’

Michigan had previously canceled games against Maryland and Ohio State the past two weeks because of coronavirus issues.

Manuel said over 50 players would have not been able to suit up this weekend for the Wolverines because of positive test and contact tracing requirements.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes,’’ Manuel said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference later this afternoon. Return to qctimes.com and hawkmania.com for later updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.