Hawkeyes work to learn about Huskers' QB

Benson said Iowa is preparing to face a quarterback who is capable of doing many of the things Martinez brought to the Nebraska offense but just lacks the experience that the four-year starter had.

"He probably fits the scheme and what they’ve got going. He probably fits what they want to run. We’ve just go to play Iowa football and our scheme, as long as we play to our fundamentals and do our keys and responsibilities we should be alright," Benson said.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather believes remaining true to Iowa’s defensive principles is where things will begin for the Hawkeyes.

"We have to still do what we do," Merriweather said. "We don’t expect them to do a lot different. It is the end of the season and usually, you aren’t going to change a lot of things in a week at this point. We don’t completely know so we need to be ready for whatever wrinkles he may bring to the field."

If there is a need to adjust, Benson trusts Iowa coaches to make that adjustment quickly.

He said coaches typically only need one or two sets of downs to figure out what an opponent is doing.