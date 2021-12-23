Hawkeyes work to push forward, forget Wolverines

IOWA CITY — It’s been nearly three weeks since Michigan throttled the Iowa football team in the Big Ten Championship Game, but the sting is still there.
The 45-3 beatdown the Hawkeyes endured now serves as motivation to some as 15th-ranked Iowa prepares for its New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl match-up with 22nd-ranked Kentucky.
"We want to get back to playing Iowa football," tight end Sam LaPorta said Thursday. "Earlier in the season when we lost to Purdue, we had to sit on that for two weeks and came back with a dud against Wisconsin. We can’t let that happen again."
Safety Kaevon Merriweather shared similar sentiments from his perspective on the other side of the ball.
"The Michigan game, that was not the way we carry ourselves as a defense," Merriweather said. "That’s not what coach (Phil) Parker and his defense are about. That’s something we’ve talked about in our defensive back room. We can’t let that happen again."
Coach Kirk Ferentz suggested that the best thing the Hawkeyes can do is to forget about what transpired against the Wolverines in Indianapolis.
"I’d encourage our guys to move on. Win, lose or draw, you’ve got to move on," Ferentz said. "That’s life, unfortunately and life in sports for sure. The game didn’t go the way we wanted."
Ferentz said he made certain his team understood he was proud of what the Hawkeyes accomplished to win the West Division in the Big Ten and reach the conference championship game for the first time since 2015.
He said he wanted to make certain the Hawkeyes realized there was nothing wrong with the effort Iowa gave, both before and during that game.
"Nobody has anything to be ashamed of. It didn’t go the way we wanted, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort, commitment, trying, mental toughness, all those things," Ferentz said.
"I remind our guys that we’ve won 10 games. We’ve got a good football team. When we play our best, we have a chance to beat anybody. I believe that. But, we also need to move on."
Iowa began to do that on the practice field last Friday with a late-day practice that followed the conclusion of final exams week.
There had been a handful practices prior to that, mostly on weekends, mostly focused on the development of young players and giving veteran players a chance to break a good sweat.
In the week since, the Hawkeyes’ focus has been on Kentucky, a 9-3 team which features a 1,000-yard rusher in Chris Rodriguez, a 1,000-yard receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson and a quarterback in Will Levis who has thrown for 2,500 yards.
Iowa is well aware of the abilities of Robinson, a transfer from Nebraska, and Levis, a transfer from Penn State.
The Hawkeyes are equally impressed with Rodriguez and a veteran offensive line opening holes for him that reminds Iowa players of Michigan.
"They’re very experienced up front, very similar in how they work to the team we just played," Merriweather said. "They have a lot of talent that we need to get ready for."
Iowa is also working to answer a few of its own questions.
With rushing leader Tyler Goodson declaring himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft and opting out of the bowl game, senior Ivory Kelly-Martin is listed as the starter, but Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are expected to get carries against the Wildcats as well.
Just how that will all fit together remains a work in progress, as does quarterback, where a healthy Spencer Petras tops the depth chart and continues to compete with Alex Padilla and freshman Joey Labas on the practice field.
Ferentz said Petras has been practicing well coming off of the torso injury, but a decision on a starter will not be finalized until next week.
The Iowa coach likes the way Kelly-Martin has been practicing as well coming off a foot injury.
"It’s the best he’s been in quite some time. That’s good news," Ferentz said. "I’m eager to see Gavin and Leshon both play. They’ve been doing a really good job. You’ve seen Gavin a little bit, not as much as Leshon. He caught my eye back in the spring. I think he’s ready to play football."
The Hawkeyes are ready to take the field again as well.
"We didn’t perform the way we can in our last game and when that happens, you want to clean up the mistakes and get back at it," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "It’s a chance for us to move forward as a team. That’s what the bowl is all about."