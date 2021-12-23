Hawkeyes work to push forward, forget Wolverines

Ferentz said he made certain his team understood he was proud of what the Hawkeyes accomplished to win the West Division in the Big Ten and reach the conference championship game for the first time since 2015.

He said he wanted to make certain the Hawkeyes realized there was nothing wrong with the effort Iowa gave, both before and during that game.

"Nobody has anything to be ashamed of. It didn’t go the way we wanted, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort, commitment, trying, mental toughness, all those things," Ferentz said.

"I remind our guys that we’ve won 10 games. We’ve got a good football team. When we play our best, we have a chance to beat anybody. I believe that. But, we also need to move on."

Iowa began to do that on the practice field last Friday with a late-day practice that followed the conclusion of final exams week.

There had been a handful practices prior to that, mostly on weekends, mostly focused on the development of young players and giving veteran players a chance to break a good sweat.