Hawkeyes work together to grow offense

“Those are situations where we need to come up with something and we didn’t,’’ Ferentz said. “That is disappointing, it hurts and it stinks when you invest a lot in it.’’

It also provided the Hawkeyes with a reminder they have plenty of work to do as they move into the teeth of their Big Ten West Division schedule, playing nothing but division opponents in the final five games of the regular season.

“The key is what do you do? Are you going to learn from it? Are you going to grow? That’s what I think we need to do as a football team right now,.’’ Ferentz said.

He pointed to Iowa’s offensive work against Maryland and Penn State as examples of potential and he believes the Hawkeyes have made offensive strides this season.

“We’re very pleased to be sitting here at this point with six wins. Certainly, we’d prefer to have seven but I feel like we’ve made a lot of growth and strides in some areas,’’ Ferentz said.

“And, there are other areas and other places where I think we still need to continue to grow and quite frankly, there are areas where we are still looking for some answers.’’