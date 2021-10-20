Hawkeyes work together to grow offense

IOWA CITY – It is easy to single out one player or one position group when trying to dissect issues that have impacted offensive production for the Iowa football team.
But, it’s not that simple.
Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Wednesday it will take a collaborative effort to move Iowa’s offense forward.
“Everything is connected,’’ Ferentz said during a news conference at the Iowa football complex.
The 11th-ranked Hawkeyes have won six of the seven games they have played but offensive struggles in last Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue illustrate that Iowa has work to do heading into its final five games of its Big Ten schedule.
Specifically, Ferentz pointed to the Hawkeyes’ third-quarter performance against the Boilermakers as “disappointing,’’ referencing the inability of Iowa to complementary football as it tried to overcome a 17-7 deficit.
The Hawkeyes had only two offensive possessions in the quarter, the first beginning with a 13-yard pass to Sam LaPorta that was followed by a pair of rushes for four yards, a one-yard loss on a pass play and a punt.
A fumble into the end zone by Purdue put the ball back in Hawkeye hands nearly seven minutes later but a pair of sacks and an incomplete pass quickly ended the possession.
“Those are situations where we need to come up with something and we didn’t,’’ Ferentz said. “That is disappointing, it hurts and it stinks when you invest a lot in it.’’
It also provided the Hawkeyes with a reminder they have plenty of work to do as they move into the teeth of their Big Ten West Division schedule, playing nothing but division opponents in the final five games of the regular season.
“The key is what do you do? Are you going to learn from it? Are you going to grow? That’s what I think we need to do as a football team right now,.’’ Ferentz said.
He pointed to Iowa’s offensive work against Maryland and Penn State as examples of potential and he believes the Hawkeyes have made offensive strides this season.
“We’re very pleased to be sitting here at this point with six wins. Certainly, we’d prefer to have seven but I feel like we’ve made a lot of growth and strides in some areas,’’ Ferentz said.
“And, there are other areas and other places where I think we still need to continue to grow and quite frankly, there are areas where we are still looking for some answers.’’
The Hawkeyes rank last in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 310.9 yards per game, but do rank seventh in the conference in scoring at 28 points per game.
Iowa is 13th in the league in rushing at 116.6 yards per game, 10th in passing at 194.3 yards and 10th in third-down conversions.
Iowa’s 38.6-percent success rate on third down conversions is actually improved over the team’s rate in 2020, but Ferentz was quick to point out its average gain on first down has fallen from a year ago.
That’s among the areas of focus during a bye week before the Hawkeyes turn their sole attention to an Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.
“On first down, we haven’t been nearly as efficient as a year ago, not nearly as productive as we need to be,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s not on the players. The first thing you do when you’re trying to figure that out is look in a mirror.’’
The answers there will evolve in upcoming games, but Ferentz said he sees a need to get freshman receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV more involved and wants to find more ways to put the ball in the hands of junior Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ferentz expects continued growth from an offensive line that has included three first-year starters, saying he is “pleased’’ with the progress they have made.
“They’ve gotten an education from time to time,’’ Ferentz said, adding that game experience is the only way to eliminate the inconsistencies.
Ferentz also believes in quarterback Spencer Petras, defending his work when asked to assess his performance seven starts into his junior season.
“He’s won six games and he’s lost one. I try to remind him of that because he’s a perfectionist. If you do this long enough, you’re going to take a couple on the chin,’’ Ferentz said.
“… You feel it after the game. Of course, we’re all disappointed. We didn’t win. That’s the goal. But, you hurt more for the players because you know what they put into this and they are the ones on the field competing. To see them in the locker room, to see the hurt and disappointment, that’s tough.’’
Ferentz said he welcomed the team’s return to the practice field on Wednesday, providing an opportunity the offense to be begin the process of moving forward.
He said gaining traction in the running game will be where progress starts.
“If we’re going to play winning football, complementary football, we need to run the ball at a high level,’’ Ferentz said.