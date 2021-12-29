Hawkeyes work toward brighter days on offense

He pointed to Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game as an example. The Hawkeyes gained 104 yards on 33 carries against the Wolverines, less than half of the 211 collected by Michigan.

“You look at our last game, you look at the rushing numbers. I think that bears out the result. It’s going to be hard for us to win like that,’’ Ferentz said. “… At the end of the day, if you’re scoring points and have the ability to run the football when it matters, you’re going to have a chance to win football games.’’

Ferentz said the past few weeks have given Iowa coaches an opportunity to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the Hawkeye attack.

There has been some self-scouting detailing what works and what has been a struggle for Iowa.

More will follow after the bowl game.

“I think it is always going to come down to how you utilize your personnel, how you can utilize what we have on the roster to go out on Saturdays and give us a chance to win,’’ Ferentz said.

It is unrealistic to believe that the Hawkeyes are going to evolve into something they are not when the ball is in their hands against the Wildcats.