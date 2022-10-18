Hawkeyes working to buck the odds

IOWA CITY — To the University of Iowa football players, the numbers don’t add up.

Oddsmakers have second-ranked Ohio State listed as a 29-point favorite over the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio Stadium.

It’s been more than two decades since Iowa has been a bigger underdog than it is considered this week.

The current margin is the largest favoring a Hawkeye opponent since then top-ranked Nebraska was a 41-point favorite over Iowa in 2000, a game the Cornhuskers won 42-13.

That doesn’t matter to current Hawkeyes, many who weren’t even born the week that game in 2000 was played.

“You see it every week. Anybody in college football can beat anybody if you put your best game together," Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson said. “I’ve never minded being an underdog. I like proving people wrong."

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes understand what they’re up against.

“Absolutely, we know we’re underdogs. We know that. Our guys aren’t stupid," Ferentz said at his weekly news conference.

“The rankings a month ago really didn’t mean a lot … I’m guessing there are a lot of teams that were in there four weeks ago that have disappeared, but there are a couple of teams that are predictable and this is one of them. We all suspected Ohio State would be good coming into this whole thing."

The Buckeyes have proven that.

Ohio State enters this week’s game at 6-0 with wins in its first three Big Ten games, handling its opponents by an average of 33.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes join top-ranked Georgia as the only programs in the country to rank in the top 10 nationally in both total offense and total defense, dominating opponents throughout the first half of the season.

That’s not unusual for Ohio State, which takes the turf this week having won a Big Ten-record 27 consecutive conference home games dating to a 17-14 loss to Michigan State in 2015.

The Hawkeyes, who haven’t played the Buckeyes since a 55-24 victory over Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium in 2017, are visiting Ohio Stadium for the first time since dropping a 34-24 game in 2013.

Defensive back Kaevon Merriweather looks forward to the experience.

“It’s one of those places you see on TV all the time and you know it’s going to be a great environment once you get there," he said. "That’s something I always look forward to, the chance to go to great stadiums and see what that experience is about."

He also looks forward to the opportunity.

“We know what we’re up against. Ohio State is a great team and this will be another challenge for us," Merriweather said. “Right now, everybody is focused on having a good week of preparation and getting ourselves ready to go there and play a good game."

That doesn’t change.

Preparations for the match-up against an Ohio State offense that leads the nation with its average gain of 8.07 yards per play hasn’t differed from any other week on the practice field for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is well aware that Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 70.6% of his 160 passes this season, throwing 24 touchdown passes and being intercepted just three times to lead a passing attack that averages 315.7 yards per game through the air.

They also know about a rushing attack led by Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson that averages 228 yards per game on the ground.

“Their offense can be very explosive and they’ve shown that all season," defensive tackle Logan Lee said. “Our job is to prevent those plays. The idea is the same every week. Do your job. Be in the right position. Be in the right spot. That’s what we’re preparing to do."

Lee said he respects Ohio State the same way he would respect any opponent.

The way he sees it, the next game on the schedule is always the biggest game of the season and the approach from one week to the next does not change.

“Every week, it’s the same," he said. "The records, rankings, who’s favored, who’s not favored, I never look at any of those things.

“Those things, they don’t matter. What matters is how we do our job. Do we prepare all week the way we need to? Do we work together and execute the way we are supposed to? If we don’t give up any points, I like our chances."