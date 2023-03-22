IOWA ITEMS

Linebacker lineup: Replacing opening day starters at all three linebacker positions is among Iowa's priorities this spring.

Jay Higgins begins practices at the middle position played by Jack Campbell last season while Karson Sharar steps in at the weakside position played by Seth Benson last fall.

At the Leo spot, which Iowa uses when it does not deploy a fifth defensive back, Kelby Telander of Iowa City Liberty, a Hawkeye Kid Captain in 2009, is listed as the starter.

Jaden Harrell, Kyler Fisher and Jaxon Rexroth are the current back-ups at linebacker, where Virginia transfer Nick Jackson will join the mix in June.

It's X time: Xavier Nwankpa is listed as Iowa's starting strong safety and a healthy Jamari Harris opens at right cornerback after missing the 2022 season with an injury.

Nwankpa made his first career start in the bowl game and left an impression beyond his pick-six in the game.

"I'm not saying it's exactly like Cooper (DeJean), but he played more as the season went on and kept getting more and more comfortable," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Moving on: Ferentz said he had nothing further to say about the settlement of a lawsuit by former players against the university and the Board of Regents.

"Our focus has been on what's in front of us and I think we're in a really good spot right now. Our plan is to stay vigilant in every area of our program," Ferentz said.

He also had little to add about the performance incentives placed on the contract of his son, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Ferentz said that was between Brian Ferentz and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, who supervises Brian Ferentz.

"It's in the books and we're moving forward," Kirk Ferentz said. "That's not something we're even thinking about."