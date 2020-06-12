Hawkeyes working to move forward — together

IOWA CITY — Ivory Kelly-Martin said Friday there have been days in the past when it has been tough for him to be an Iowa football player.

"It was an atmosphere where I couldn’t be myself or where you had to look out and kind of watch your back," Kelly-Martin said, describing the culture surrounding the Hawkeye program he is now working to change.

The junior running back joined teammates Kaevon Merriweather and Keith Duncan along with coach Kirk Ferentz at a news conference outside of the Iowa practice facility, sharing their beliefs that the Hawkeyes are making strides in addressing allegations of systemic racism within the program.

"Right now, my heart is full of hope," Kelly-Martin said. "Without facing our challenges head on, nothing can be changed. The hope in our hearts is that this program will change for the better and we look forward to showing everyone that."

That process started for the Hawkeyes a week ago when former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels raised the issue of racial disparity within the Iowa program, questioning on social media the treatment of black players on the Iowa roster by staff members.

Dozens of former Hawkeyes raised issues that coach Ferentz said the program he has led for the past 21 seasons will work to address.