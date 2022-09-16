Hawkeyes working together to move forward

IOWA CITY — Riley Moss isn’t playing the blame game.

The Iowa cornerback put the brakes on the thoughts of a couple of Hawkeye teammates who play on the offensive side of the ball when they suggested earlier this week that offensive shortcomings were at fault in Iowa’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend.

Moss wasn’t hearing any of it.

"I told them, 'It’s not your fault,'" Moss said. "It’s a team game. It could come down to us. We allowed a touchdown. If they don’t score a touchdown, we would have won the game."

Moss didn’t see anything productive about the notion that one segment or another of the team was any more or any less responsible what has led Iowa to a 1-1 start to the season.

"When you start getting into it’s this person’s fault, that person’s fault, the team divides and we are a lot worse of a team because of that," Moss said. "That’s not what we’re trying to do."

Instead, the Hawkeyes will seek improvement on both sides of the ball in their 6:40 p.m. home game Saturday against Nevada.

The first night game at Kinnick Stadium since a 17-12 loss to Penn State in 2019 is the final tune-up before the start of Big Ten play.

It gives Iowa an opportunity to work toward cohesion and consistency that have been absent in the Hawkeyes’ first two games.

“I have a lot of trust in the process," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "That’s the beauty of the game of football. It’s about improvement and it’s about each week being a little bit better at everything."

That’s particularly true on offense, where the Hawkeyes have plenty of room to grow.

Iowa ranks last among the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision with its averages of 158 yards and seven points per game.

The Hawkeyes’ rushing average of 57.5 yards per game is 80 yards fewer than the next-worst ground game in the Big Ten, the 135.5 yards Indiana has averaged.

With starting running back Gavin Williams expected to carry an increased workload this week after dealing with an ankle injury that has limited to two carries this season and with receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson nearing a possible return from injuries, Petras sees potential.

Despite scoring just one touchdown through two games, Petras said, "I have a lot of confidence in this team, in myself and in this offense."

Iowa’s defense has been productive, holding opponents to one touchdown and 13 total points through two games.

But despite ranking sixth nationally in limiting opponents to 216.5 yards and 6.5 points per game, the Hawkeyes see room for improvement there as well.

Defensive tackle Noah Shannon sees plenty of ways for Iowa to get better on the defensive side of the ball.

"We have to," Shannon said. "We haven’t played perfect football. Nobody does, but that always leaves room to get better."

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker talked a lot to his players about the need to embrace high standards of excellence during the preseason.

Shannon said Iowa is working to do just that.

"That is something we prepared for during fall camp," Shannon said. "Coach Parker is always telling us that we have to play good football every year. That’s the standard here so at the end of the day, I think it’s just what we do at Iowa."

Linebacker Seth Benson pointed to Iowa State’s 99-yard touchdown drive as an example.

"Obviously, that’s not what we wanted, but there are a lot of other plays in that game that could have changed the game as well," Benson said. "We’re trying to clean that stuff up, communicate better."

While Nevada ranks 111th nationally on offense, Shannon views improvement as a necessity this week.

The Wolf Pack have ran the football 138 times this season with seniors Toa Taua and Devonte Lee combining to average 128.7 yards per game on the ground.

Nate Cox, a 6-foot-9 quarterback, is also a capable runner, averaging 26.3 rushing yards per game and enters the Iowa game after throwing for 302 yards last week in a 55-41 loss to Incarnate Word.

"We definitely have to stay home on our pass rushes, don’t get too wide or give up run lanes for scrambles and easy yards," Shannon said. "Their running backs are big guys so we need to wrap up on tackles and get out and pursue the ball on their skill guys."

Mostly, Moss sees that as living up to expectations.

"We need to do what we're capable of doing as we work together," Moss said. "That's true of all of us. We need to stick together and work together."