Hayes' family makes long journey to bowl

“Too easy," Georgina Hayes said. "It was either here or New York (at the Pinstripe Bowl). It just would have taken forever and a lot more expensive. This was just a no-brainer for us and we’re just going to do it. You only get this opportunity once, so we might as well share it with him."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time, the Hayes family won't have to stay up until 2 a.m. in Australia to watch their son on a stream. They'll get an in-person look at Blake Hayes, who was recently named the Big Ten Punter of the Year. He's come a long way from making the shift from Australian Rules Football — where he was a standout and a team captain in high school — to a campus celebrity after three years of booming punts around the Big Ten.

The Illini got off the team bus at around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time and Blake Hayes and his teammates found their way into the side door of the team hotel. Inside the door, Hayes reconnected with his family.

“It’s amazing," Blake Hayes said. "Having their support over here, already it’s a really good vibe around here. Having the whole family here is just going to add something more, the whole meaning to it."