Healthy Vines wants to help Hawkeyes grow

IOWA CITY – As receptions go, it was relatively modest.

But, a small five-yard gain on the first play of the second quarter to open a drive which led to a field goal was big for Diante Vines.

The effort last Saturday at Ohio State was the first reception for Vines in his three seasons in an Iowa football uniform, the start of something for the sophomore from Connecticut.

“Been waiting a long time for that,’’ Vines said.

He hopes to add to his collection of catches when Iowa hosts Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a chance for Vines to finally help make a difference in a struggle-filled season for the Iowa offense.

The 6-foot, 198-pound receiver can relate.

Injuries have made it a struggle for Vines to get on the field for the Hawkeyes.

He suffered an Achilles injury which forced him to redshirt as a freshman in 2020 and limited his playing opportunities a year ago.

Finally healthy, Vines showed flashes of his potential during spring practices and his big-play abilities were on display early in fall camp but things quickly changed.

“I jumped to get a ball, came down on my wrist and that was it,’’ Vines said. “I tried to play through it at first, put a bunch of tape on it, but I could tell it wasn’t right.’’

As Iowa’s 3-4 season began, Vines watched and worked to recover from a broken bone.

“It’s tough to be a receiver if you can’t use your wrist to help catch a ball,’’ he said.

That didn’t stop Vines from working to be ready when he was finally able to return to the field.

“Because it was an upper-body injury, I was able to continue to run routes every day in practice and keep myself in good condition,’’ Vines said. “When I was cleared to go, I was ready. I spent six weeks getting ready to get on the field.’’

Vines went through warm-ups prior to Iowa’s game at Illinois earlier this month and worked through the Hawkeyes’ bye week to factor into plans for last week’s loss to the second-ranked Buckeyes.

“It felt good to be out there, to finally be able to do what I came here to do,’’ Vines said.

It felt good to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz to watch Vines to make that first career catch.

He said he is hopeful that Vines can make an impact as the Hawkeyes reach the midpoint of their Big Ten schedule against the Wildcats.

“He’s a good football player. We’ve known that for a couple of years or let me rephrase that, we’ve suspected that and we saw it when we finally got him out there last spring and summer until he busted that bone,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said Vines has maintained a good attitude despite dealing with a “crazy, unfortunate path of injuries’’ since arriving at Iowa.

“Same as Logan Jones coming into the season, hadn’t played a game as a center, but yet he gave you a lot to be excited about watching him in practice,’’ Ferentz said. “I felt the same with Diante and hopefully he can help over the next five weeks.’’

Vines is counting on that.

“Wherever they put me on the field, I’m just trying to provide a spark,’’ he said. “Whenever I get the ball, I’m trying to be a like a big play kind of person. Throughout fall camp, I was making bigger plays. I like to record yards after catch and stuff like that. I feel like if I get quick hits, I should be able to do something with the ball.’’

Vines welcomes the chance to make that happen no matter who starts at quarterback Saturday for Iowa.

He said Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both throw good balls and Vines said he prepared to help either thrive.

“We have a job to do. It’s not a question at this point. We know what the defense is doing. They are holding up their end every game. Now, it’s our time to do it.’’

Vines remains confident that will happen, just as he remained confident while dealing with his string of injuries.

“Injuries are a part of the game and it sucks that I’ve dealt with a few of them in my time. You’ve got to work through those things though. I knew when my time came that my time will come. There’s always that light at the end of the tunnel. That’s how I see it,’’ Vines said.

“I knew whenever I got my chance to get back on the field, I was going to be ready to take full advantage of it.’’